Man accused in Nijjar's assassination put on FBI most-wanted list

Nijjar assassination suspect put on FBI list
Nijjar assassination suspect put on FBI list
An FBI wanted poster for Satinderjeet Singh is displayed at a news conference at the Federal Building in Los Angeles on Tuesday, July 7, 2026.(AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)
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A man charged in connection with the 2023 assassination of Hardeep Singh Nijjar in British Columbia has been added to the Federal Bureau of Investigation's ten most-wanted list.

Satinderjeet Singh, who is also known as Goldy Brar, was charged in July with ordering the killing of the Sikh activist outside a temple in Surrey, B.C.

The FBI is offering a reward of up to US$1 million for information leading to his capture.

The FBI says Singh is part of the Bishnoi enterprise and allegedly served as its North American leader.

He is based in the United States but is also known to frequent Western Canada.

RCMP Deputy Commissioner of Federal Policing Lisa Moreland says Singh and his network have inflicted "devastating havoc on countless lives" through high-profile murders, death threats, extortion and drug trafficking.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 28, 2026.

— By Kelly Geraldine Malone in Washington

Copyright 2026, The Canadian Press. All rights reserved.

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