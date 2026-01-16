Northern lights could shine across most of Canada tonight, including southern Ontario

Some places are forecast to see a "more intense" aurora!

green northern lights in the sky above tall buildings in edmonton alberta

Northern lights in Edmonton.

Condor Wei | Unsplash
Senior Writer

You could see the northern lights from almost everywhere in Canada tonight, including southern Ontario.

Some places are expected to get a "more intense" aurora, so here's what you need to know.

A northern lights forecast from NOAA said geomagnetic storms are likely, which means the aurora could shine over most of Canada on Friday, January 16 and into the overnight hours on Saturday, January 17.

The aurora is expected to be "more intense" in places like Prince George, Edmonton, Jasper, Calgary, Banff, Saskatoon, Regina, Churchill, and Winnipeg.

You could also see the northern lights in Victoria, Vancouver, Kelowna, Lethbridge, Thunder Bay, Moosonee, Timmins, Quebec City, Saguenay, Labrador City, Happy Valley-Goose Bay and the surrounding areas.

NOAA's forecast has a view line that shows how far south the aurora could be seen on the northern horizon.

Toronto, the GTA, and most of southern Ontario, including Ottawa, are within the view line for Friday night.

The northern lights could also be visible along the northern horizon in Montreal, Sherbrooke, Trois-Rivières, Saint John, Moncton, Fredericton, Charlottetown and nearby areas.

northern lights forecast map of canada and the us for january 16 2026 Northern lights forecast map for January 16, 2026.NOAA

In this forecast map from NOAA, the brightness and location of the aurora are shown as a green oval.

The aurora is expected to be "more intense" where the green oval is red.

You can see the northern lights directly overhead in places within the oval, but the aurora can be observed from 1,000 kilometres away when it's bright, according to NOAA.

There are aurora viewing tips from the Canadian Space Agency to help you see the northern lights.

Usually, the northern lights appear a few hours after sunset and become more intense around midnight.

You should find a place with little or no light pollution, according to the Canadian Space Agency.

If a less intense aurora is forecast, city lights can block your view.

Then, when you're in a dark location, you're being told to look all around because the northern lights can appear anywhere in the sky.

But if you're in a place that's near the view line in NOAA's forecast, the northern lights will be visible toward the northern horizon.

You don't need a telescope or binoculars to see the northern lights.

Good luck!

This article's cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.

  • Lisa Belmonte

    Senior Writer

    Lisa Belmonte (she/her) is a Senior Writer with Narcity Media. After graduating with a Bachelor of Journalism from Toronto Metropolitan University (formerly Ryerson University), she joined the Narcity team. Lisa covers news and notices from across the country from a Canada-wide perspective. Her early coverage of the COVID-19 pandemic earned Narcity its first-ever national journalism award nomination.

