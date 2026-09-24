Saskatchewan RCMP officers cleared after man evades police, dies in sewage lagoon

Officers cleared after man dies in sewage lagoon
Officers cleared after man dies in sewage lagoon
An RCMP epaulette is seen in Edmonton, Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2025.
THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jason Franson
Writer

Saskatchewan's police watchdog says there was no wrongdoing by officers after a man evaded police but was later found dead in a sewage lagoon with cocaine in his system. 

The Saskatchewan Serious Incident Response Team released a report this week into the death that occurred two years ago.

It says RCMP tried to stop the man on a highway outside Saskatoon because his truck tail lights were off.

The 18-year-old sped away and police followed him, but the response team says officers did not start a chase or activate sirens. 

It says the truck then drove into a field, out of sight from police, and Mounties left the area. 

In the days that followed, the man's truck was found submerged in a sewage lagoon and his body was also seen floating in the pond.

The response team says he died of acute cocaine toxicity. 

It says there are no grounds to believe an officer had committed an offence.

The response team says officers rapidly disengaged after trying to stop to the man and did not initiate a pursuit. 

By Jeremy Simes | Copyright 2026, The Canadian Press. All rights reserved.

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