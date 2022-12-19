This Oklahoma Church's Viral Christmas Production Has People Calling Out Megachurches
"I don't get it."
With the holiday time comes performances honoring the story of Christmas.
Victory Church in Tulsa, OK recently put on a musical production called "The Story of Christmas," and videos from the megachurch's show are currently going viral on social media.
TikTok user ADHDconsruction (@_delbelcher) shared a video of one of the show’s numbers on their account Saturday, which now has viewers questioning the choreographed holiday spectacles put on by megachurches.
@_delbelcher
anti #dragstorytime yet pro whatever this is. Merry Christmas from your local mega church 🤷#church #Christmas #megachurchmas #waronchristmas #exvangelical #Christianity #wtf #keepchristinchristmas #Christian #musical #weirdexvangelicaltok #progressivechristian #Deconstruction #Evangelical #CapCut
The popular TikTok has over 310,000 views and shows two musical numbers from the string of December 2022 performances.
The first includes women singing a Christianized version of Ariana Grande's "7 Rings" with new lyrics like "Oh, Mother Mary, I pray, she's slayin'" and "lashes and diamonds, tithes and offerings."
Next, men dressed in suits break out in their rendition of "Livin' On A Prayer" by Bon Jovi. The groups then join together for the end of the number.
The whole performance has social media users surprised it was put on by a church and are confused about how it honors the Christmas story.
The comment section on @_delbelcher's TikTok video._delbelcher | TikTok
"They are doing everything except what churches are supposed to do," one user commented, echoing the sentiments of other TikTokers.
Additionally, in the comment section of the previously mentioned video, one person explained that the scenes show Mary and Joseph's wedding along with their "bridesmaids" and "groomsmen" in attendance.
The entire show included over 250 cast members and even some original music. There were a total of six showings that included an online streamed version that has since been made private.
"From nursery to kids, youth and adults, Victory wants you to experience the celebration of Jesus’ birth in 'The Christmas Story,'" the Church's website states.
Narcity reached out to Victory Church for comment regarding the feedback on their Christmas show, but did not hear back in time for publication.