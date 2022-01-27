Trending Tags

Popular Cities

Get Narcity on the Go

Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
online learning

11 Online Learning Platforms & Streaming Services Canadians Can Use To Gain New Skills In 2022

Some of them are completely free or cost only a few dollars!

Commerce Writer
11 Online Platforms & Streaming Services Canadians Can Use To Learn New Skills In 2022
Transversospinales | Dreamstime, @udacity | Instagram

Narcity may receive a small commission if you purchase something we recommend in this article, which was created by the Narcity Shop team. Items are in stock and prices are confirmed at the time of publishing, but they can change at any time.

Although January is coming to an end, it's not too late to start working on your New Year's resolution to learn something new. Education has never been easier with so many online resources that you can access from the comfort of your own home.

A lot of these platforms are much cheaper than having to enroll in school and get a degree, and you'll learn some seriously useful skills. Even if you're just bored, these services give you something to watch other than Netflix.

Whether you're planning on learning a new language just for fun or making a serious career change, here are 11 streaming services and online platforms that'll help you achieve all your goals.

Curiosity Stream

Documentaries are a great way to learn more about the world around you and with Curiosity, you can access thousands of them for just under $2 a month. There are documentaries in every category from nature to history, meaning there's something for everyone.

Curiosity Stream
$19.99/year
Buy Now

Blinkist

If you love to read but can't find the time, Blinkist might be the perfect solution for you. It provides book summaries and even podcasts so you can get the gist of things in under 15 minutes.

Blinkist
$8.34+/month
Buy Now

Udemy

Online classes on Udemy can help you learn all the skills you're looking for, and enrolment starts at $19.99. You pay by the course so you won't have to worry about any recurring monthly fees.

Udemy
$19.99+
Buy Now

Skillshare

A Skillshare subscription will give you access to thousands of courses on pretty much any topic you'd like to learn like how to crochet, design, web development and more. You can start with a free one-month trial to see how you like it before committing to a year-long subscription.

Skillshare
$17.99/month
Buy Now

LinkedIn Learning

LinkedIn Learning has over 16,000 courses you can take and earn a certificate at the end. You can try it out for one month for free.

LinkedIn Learning
$47.61+/month
Buy Now

edX

Have you ever been curious about what courses at Harvard are like? edX is a platform with over 150 institution partners offering online courses. You can even earn a full Master's degree from accredited schools like Syracuse University.

edX
Buy Now

MasterClass

With MasterClass, you can learn from your favourite celebs and industry leaders. When else will you get the opportunity to take a cooking class from Gordon Ramsey or a singing class from Christina Aguilera?

MasterClass
$20/month
Buy Now

Pimsleur

If your number one goal for 2022 is to learn or perfect a new language, then you should give Pimsleur a try. The method claims to have you speaking a new language in just 30 days with lessons that can even be hands-free.

Pimsleur
$14.95/month
Buy Now

Coursera

Coursera offers professional certificates and courses from organizations like Google and Meta, making it a great place to get hands-on skills for that new job or promotion. Some of the courses are free, like the super popular Science of Wellbeing course from Yale.

Coursera
Buy Now

CreativeLive

CreativeLive is the place to go if you're looking to learn new skills or hobbies like photography. You can download courses for offline viewing and enjoy a bunch of new classes added every month.

CreativeLive
$12.42+/month
Buy Now

Udacity

Looking to shift careers into the tech industry? Udacity's focus is on tech-related skills like SQL and AI and you can land a high-paying tech job after just a few months of using the platform. You can get a nano degree for $399 a month, but you can save up to 75% with a personalized discount.

Udacity
Buy Now
From Your Site Articles
Narcity Surveys 📋

Comments 💬

Our comment section is a place to promote self-expression, freedom of speech and positivity. We encourage discussion and debate, but our pages must remain a safe space where everyone feels comfortable and the environment is respectful.

In order to make this possible, we monitor comments to keep spam, hate speech, violence, and vulgarity off our pages. Comments are moderated according to our Community Guidelines.

Please note that Narcity Media does not endorse the opinions expressed in the comment section of an article. Narcity Media has the right to remove comments, ban or suspend any user without notice, or close a story’s comment section at any time.

First and last names will appear with each comment and the use of pseudonyms is prohibited. By commenting, you acknowledge that Narcity Media has the right to use & distribute your content across our properties.

netflix canada

Netflix Canada Prices Are About To Change & You Could Actually End Up Paying More

Your favourite shows just got a little more expensive!

ibreakstock | Dreamstime

One of the giants of streaming is increasing its prices once again. Netflix Canada announced on Friday that it will be adding a few bucks to two of its subscription plans, and it might mean buying one less cup of coffee at your favourite cafe per month.

The Standard and Premium monthly subscription plans will be bumped by $1.50 and $2 respectively. But, if you're a little more low-maintenance with your streaming, the Basic subscription plan won't be changing at all, staying at $9.99 a month.

Keep Reading Show less
New Years

13 Products You Need That’ll Help You Kick-Start All Of Your New Year's Resolutions

What's your goal for 2022?

Amazon Canada

Narcity may receive a small commission if you purchase something we recommend in this article, which was created by the Narcity Shop team. Items are in stock and prices are confirmed at the time of publishing, but they can change at any time.

Can you believe that it's almost 2022? Your New Year's resolutions might look a little different this year due to gyms and schools closing down across the country, but that doesn't mean you can't improve your life from home.

Keep Reading Show less
movies

This Documentary Streaming Service Can Give You Hours Of Mind-Blowing Content Over The Holidays

Yearly subscriptions are on sale for only US$11.99! 🤓

@curiositystream | Instagram

Narcity may receive a small commission if you purchase something we recommend in this article, which was created by the Narcity Shop team. Items are in stock and prices are confirmed at the time of publishing, but they can change at any time.

You might be thinking, "how could I possibly sign up for another streaming service?" At least, that's what I thought at first. But as I was in the middle of complaining about how there was nothing left to watch on Netflix, I heard about this documentary streaming service called Curiosity Stream that piqued my interest.

Keep Reading Show less
gift guides

These Last-Minute Gifts Don't Require Shipping & Are Still Really Thoughtful

Gift cards are great and all, but they don't exactly scream "personally chosen for you!"

Info849943 | Dreamstime, May Ning | Narcity Media

Narcity may receive a small commission if you purchase something we recommend in this article, which was created by the Narcity Shop team. Items are in stock and prices are confirmed at the time of publishing, but they can change at any time.

Have you missed the shipping deadline for the holiday gifts you wanted to buy? While you might still be able to pick up a last-minute gift in person, you can also get your loved ones something really cool with these instant subscriptions and digital services.

Keep Reading Show less