11 Online Learning Platforms & Streaming Services Canadians Can Use To Gain New Skills In 2022
Some of them are completely free or cost only a few dollars!
Although January is coming to an end, it's not too late to start working on your New Year's resolution to learn something new. Education has never been easier with so many online resources that you can access from the comfort of your own home.
A lot of these platforms are much cheaper than having to enroll in school and get a degree, and you'll learn some seriously useful skills. Even if you're just bored, these services give you something to watch other than Netflix.
Whether you're planning on learning a new language just for fun or making a serious career change, here are 11 streaming services and online platforms that'll help you achieve all your goals.
Curiosity Stream
Documentaries are a great way to learn more about the world around you and with Curiosity, you can access thousands of them for just under $2 a month. There are documentaries in every category from nature to history, meaning there's something for everyone.
Blinkist
If you love to read but can't find the time, Blinkist might be the perfect solution for you. It provides book summaries and even podcasts so you can get the gist of things in under 15 minutes.
Udemy
Online classes on Udemy can help you learn all the skills you're looking for, and enrolment starts at $19.99. You pay by the course so you won't have to worry about any recurring monthly fees.
Skillshare
A Skillshare subscription will give you access to thousands of courses on pretty much any topic you'd like to learn like how to crochet, design, web development and more. You can start with a free one-month trial to see how you like it before committing to a year-long subscription.
LinkedIn Learning
LinkedIn Learning has over 16,000 courses you can take and earn a certificate at the end. You can try it out for one month for free.
edX
Have you ever been curious about what courses at Harvard are like? edX is a platform with over 150 institution partners offering online courses. You can even earn a full Master's degree from accredited schools like Syracuse University.
MasterClass
With MasterClass, you can learn from your favourite celebs and industry leaders. When else will you get the opportunity to take a cooking class from Gordon Ramsey or a singing class from Christina Aguilera?
Pimsleur
If your number one goal for 2022 is to learn or perfect a new language, then you should give Pimsleur a try. The method claims to have you speaking a new language in just 30 days with lessons that can even be hands-free.
Coursera
Coursera offers professional certificates and courses from organizations like Google and Meta, making it a great place to get hands-on skills for that new job or promotion. Some of the courses are free, like the super popular Science of Wellbeing course from Yale.
CreativeLive
CreativeLive is the place to go if you're looking to learn new skills or hobbies like photography. You can download courses for offline viewing and enjoy a bunch of new classes added every month.
Udacity
Looking to shift careers into the tech industry? Udacity's focus is on tech-related skills like SQL and AI and you can land a high-paying tech job after just a few months of using the platform. You can get a nano degree for $399 a month, but you can save up to 75% with a personalized discount.