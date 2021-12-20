This Documentary Streaming Service Can Give You Hours Of Mind-Blowing Content Over The Holidays

There are over 500 vacation rentals in The Blue Mountains, Ontario that are perfect for your trip, ranging from cozy condos for couples to swanky chalets for large families. The listings on Vrbo range anywhere from $100 a night to $1,000 a night depending on the size of the rental.
Whether you're visiting Ontario's only year-round mountain resort and spa for a short weekend or a week-long vacation, these are the top-rated rentals you can book near Blue Mountain.
This gorgeous condo is located at North Creek Resort and just steps away from the slopes, making it an ideal spot for snow bunnies. The home comes with free WiFi, a cozy fireplace and a hot tub you can relax in apres ski.
Also located at North Creek Resort is this bright and airy studio with a full kitchen, flat-screen TV and electric fireplace to set the mood. There's also a furnished deck where you can sip your morning coffee and breathe in some of that crisp mountain air.
Reviews on Vrbo say this rental is "the perfect girls' getaway." It has three beds so it can comfortably sleep up to six people but only one bathroom! It's a completely-renovated, ground-level, resort condo in Cachet Crossing.
Sometimes you're on vacation and an urgent work matter pops up. Luckily, if you're here, you don't have to worry about spotty WiFi. This condo at Snowbridge has two bedrooms and two bathrooms, so it can accommodate a family or two couples. Best of all, it's dog-friendly.
Former guests love this cozy two-bedroom home, with many raving about the location and the delicious Thai restaurant located within the resort. Of course, the pool is closed during the winter but you're still steps away from Toronto Ski Club and all sorts of outdoor adventures.
This massive property has a near-perfect rating on Vrbo. It's a two-bedroom, two-bathroom rental on the ground floor that backs onto the beautiful Monterra Golf Course. If you ever get wiped from skiing, each bedroom has a huge flatscreen TV so you can snuggle up and watch Netflix.
This tiny, newly-renovated, one-bedroom rental is perfect for couples who want to get out of town for the weekend. The king-size bed got a ton of thumbs up from former guests. It's walking distance to the Village and trails and there's also a year-round shared outdoor hot tub.
Another rental perfect for a romantic couples getaway is this modern and chic studio on the ground floor steps away from Blue Mountain. The renters say a bonus welcome gift is provided (like a bottle of wine or breakfast items). FYI, pets and children are not allowed.
Those vacationing with a bigger group can look into getting this beautiful three-bedroom chalet located in the Rivergrass community. The entire chalet has been renovated with new flooring, quartz countertops, updated kitchen cabinets, fresh paint, and new furniture throughout.
This open concept chalet can sleep up to eight people, has three bedrooms, three full bathrooms, a fully equipped kitchen, wine fridge and so much more! It's as cute inside as it is on the outside. "Beautiful home that exceeded our expectations!" writes one former guest.
This open-concept chalet is MASSIVE because it has ten beds and can sleep up to 16 people. There are two walkouts to a private wrap-around deck with a barbeque that definitely gets a lot more use in the summer. Here, you and your friends can enjoy magnificent views of the hills at Blue Mountain.
