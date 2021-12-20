Trending Tags

This Documentary Streaming Service Can Give You Hours Of Mind-Blowing Content Over The Holidays

Yearly subscriptions are on sale for only US$11.99! 🤓

@curiositystream | Instagram

Narcity may receive a small commission if you purchase something we recommend in this article, which was created by the Narcity Shop team. Items are in stock and prices are confirmed at the time of publishing, but they can change at any time.

You might be thinking, "how could I possibly sign up for another streaming service?" At least, that's what I thought at first. But as I was in the middle of complaining about how there was nothing left to watch on Netflix, I heard about this documentary streaming service called Curiosity Stream that piqued my interest.

Curiosity Stream is a super affordable service that offers all kinds of documentaries on a huge array of topics, many of which are online exclusives. Right now you can get a yearly subscription for 40% off with code GIFT21. This means it's only US$11.99 (roughly CA$15.53) for the entire year. Totally worth it, IMO!

The platform has broken down the documentaries it offers into categories and subcategories, so it's super easy to narrow down what kind of film you're in the mood for, even if you don't know where to start. From topics that cover space and prehistoric creatures to true crime and home projects, there's so much to explore.

Curiosity Stream

With the code GIFT21 you can get a yearly subscription to this awesome documentary streaming service for just US$11.99 (which is around CA$15.53). With a huge range of topics, you can cozy up to just about any kind of documentary while you sit back and relax this holiday season.

$20 $11.99
Buy Now
