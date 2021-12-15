Trending Tags

Popular Cities

Get Narcity on the Go

Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
NewsTravelEat & DrinkThings To DoReal EstateMoneyPeopleSports
Sponsored Content
EN - Things To Do

This Streaming Service Uplifts Indigenous Voices & It Costs Less Than Your Morning Latte

Sign up to watch films by tons of award-winning directors, including Alanis Obomsawin.

This Indigenous Streaming Service Gives You Access To Tons Of Awesome Movies & Shows
Courtesy of ATPN lumi, @aptnlumi | Instagram

With a new month in full swing, you can expect to see fresh arrivals drop across all your favourite streaming sites. But sometimes nothing piques your interest, and the search for the right film or show takes longer than the time you spend actually watching your final choice.

Rather than letting your attention drift into the TikTok vortex, you could try out APTN lumi and add some uplifting, eye-opening and impactful Indigenous stories to your next cozy night in.

Launched in 2019, APTN lumi streams movies and TV shows by, for and about Indigenous Peoples in Canada and around the world. And now, you can tune in to watch 11 films from the award-winning Indigenous documentarian Alanis Obomsawin.

Activist and member of the Abenaki Nation, Obomsawin makes moving films about critical issues faced by Indigenous Peoples across Canada, including the consequences of the residential school system and the ongoing fight for land, water and fishing rights.

Her films form a powerful record of the oppression, past and present, experienced by Indigenous Peoples in Canada, and allies can learn a lot about Indigenous history and culture by watching Obomsawin’s movies.

With a subscription to APTN lumi, you can watch Obomsawin's Incident at Restigouche, which follows the 1981 raids of Restigouche Reserve to impose fishing restrictions on the Mi'kmaq.

There’s also Jordan River Anderson, The Messenger, a story about a young Cree boy whose life spent in the hospital brought better healthcare access for Indigenous children in Canada.

When you've finished Obomsawin's films, you can browse a number of other documentaries on APTN lumi, as well as kids' shows, music, filmed live events and more.

From crime to cooking shows, APTN lumi has something to suit everyone's taste. You can catch dramas like Blackstone and Tribal, plus international hits like Taika Waititi's Hunt For The Wilderpeople.

Favourites like Hard Rock Medical, Every Child Matters, First Contact and the Indigiqueer series Querencia are also available, with select programs offered in English, French and several Indigenous languages.

If you don't yet have a subscription to APTN lumi, you can sign up for a seven-day free trial (no payment details required).

After your trial is up, you'll have unlimited access to an ever-expanding list of inspirational, educational and commercial-free content for $4.99 per month.

Solve your what-to-watch dilemma and support Indigenous creators at the same time — who can say no to that?

APTN lumi

Price: Seven-day free trial, then $4.99/month

Details: APTN lumi is an Indigenous streaming service that offers enlightening and entertaining stories focused on Indigenous characters and experiences, including 11 documentaries by award-winning Indigenous filmmaker Alanis Obomsawin.

To learn more about Alanis Obomsawin and her films, check out APTN lumi's website or follow them on Facebook, Instagram or Twitter.

Related Articles Around the Web

You Could Win Free Ice Cream For A Year By Playing Ben & Jerry’s Canadian Digital Scavenger Hunt

A freezer full of Brownie Batter Core ice cream? Yes please!

@vancity.hungrycouple | Instagram, @itsjosheats | Instagram

If you've ever stood in front of the Ben & Jerry's section of the freezer aisle, you know the struggle that comes with choosing which delicious pint(s) to take home.

That decision is about to get even harder because there's something exciting in store (literally) for ice cream fans this summer, and it involves Ben & Jerry's most decadent pints yet.

Keep Reading Show less

7 Money-Managing Tips Every Millennial Should Know, According To A Canadian Banking Professional

Stay smart with your money.

Armin Rimoldi | Pexels, Windows | Unsplash

Knowing how to manage your money can be tough. Personal finance isn't something that's typically taught in schools, and if you don't have a financially savvy person in your life, you might be left to figure it out on your own.

To help you learn more about money management and how to get more value from the things you do every day, Narcity got in touch with Erica Nielsen, Senior Vice President of Everyday Banking and Client Growth at RBC.

They spoke about tips to help you manage your money, and the launch of RBC Vantage — which gives you access to a comprehensive suite of benefits, interactive tools, rewards and savings available simply by having an RBC bank account.

Keep Reading Show less

Everlast Canada Is Hosting A Contest & You Can Win A Spot On Their Official Team

You can win $1,000 to use toward boxing equipment and much more.

@caleighfit | Instagram, @wall.st.co | Instagram

If you're into fitness, you probably already know that working up a sweat is about more than going through the motions. It's about channelling your inner fighter and becoming your best self, whether you're doing a workout or training for a competition.

With equipment from iconic names like Everlast, it's easy to train like a champion if you've got the ambition to go with it.

Keep Reading Show less

Hellmann’s Just Came Out With A Bacon-Flavoured Vegan Mayo & It’s Only In Canada For A Bit

Plant-based food lovers, meet your new summer-BBQ best friend.

Hulki Okan Tabak | Unsplash | @plant.based.life.newbie | Instagram

It's officially barbecue season and that means a summer full of burgers, hot dogs, salads and skewers. Of course, no backyard grill session is complete without an impressive lineup of condiments too. Though, it isn't a barbecue without dressing your food with tasty mayo, aioli or tzatziki — but what if you're trying out a plant-based diet?

While some may be stuck in the past, thinking that choosing vegan food means giving up flavour, Hellmann's has cracked the code on making a rich, creamy and tasty mayo with 100% plant-based ingredients.

Keep Reading Show less