This Streaming Service Uplifts Indigenous Voices & It Costs Less Than Your Morning Latte
Sign up to watch films by tons of award-winning directors, including Alanis Obomsawin.
With a new month in full swing, you can expect to see fresh arrivals drop across all your favourite streaming sites. But sometimes nothing piques your interest, and the search for the right film or show takes longer than the time you spend actually watching your final choice.
Rather than letting your attention drift into the TikTok vortex, you could try out APTN lumi and add some uplifting, eye-opening and impactful Indigenous stories to your next cozy night in.
Launched in 2019, APTN lumi streams movies and TV shows by, for and about Indigenous Peoples in Canada and around the world. And now, you can tune in to watch 11 films from the award-winning Indigenous documentarian Alanis Obomsawin.
Activist and member of the Abenaki Nation, Obomsawin makes moving films about critical issues faced by Indigenous Peoples across Canada, including the consequences of the residential school system and the ongoing fight for land, water and fishing rights.
Her films form a powerful record of the oppression, past and present, experienced by Indigenous Peoples in Canada, and allies can learn a lot about Indigenous history and culture by watching Obomsawin’s movies.
With a subscription to APTN lumi, you can watch Obomsawin's Incident at Restigouche, which follows the 1981 raids of Restigouche Reserve to impose fishing restrictions on the Mi'kmaq.
There’s also Jordan River Anderson, The Messenger, a story about a young Cree boy whose life spent in the hospital brought better healthcare access for Indigenous children in Canada.
When you've finished Obomsawin's films, you can browse a number of other documentaries on APTN lumi, as well as kids' shows, music, filmed live events and more.
From crime to cooking shows, APTN lumi has something to suit everyone's taste. You can catch dramas like Blackstone and Tribal, plus international hits like Taika Waititi's Hunt For The Wilderpeople.
Favourites like Hard Rock Medical, Every Child Matters, First Contact and the Indigiqueer series Querencia are also available, with select programs offered in English, French and several Indigenous languages.
If you don't yet have a subscription to APTN lumi, you can sign up for a seven-day free trial (no payment details required).
After your trial is up, you'll have unlimited access to an ever-expanding list of inspirational, educational and commercial-free content for $4.99 per month.
Solve your what-to-watch dilemma and support Indigenous creators at the same time — who can say no to that?
APTN lumi
Price: Seven-day free trial, then $4.99/month
Details: APTN lumi is an Indigenous streaming service that offers enlightening and entertaining stories focused on Indigenous characters and experiences, including 11 documentaries by award-winning Indigenous filmmaker Alanis Obomsawin.