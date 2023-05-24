A Bride Made Her Own Cake On Her Wedding Day & TikTokers Are Split On The 'Unfinished' Result
A lot of people are "trashing" what it looks like.
A bride in Orlando, FL, who also happens to be a pastry chef, made her own cake for her wedding day and she even decorated the treat in full hair and makeup. However, even though she does this for a living, social media users seemed to be split on the final result.
Her hairstylist on TikTok (@thomasadriana) uploaded a video of the woman, Lilly, working hard to get the dessert together.
"Lilly stacked her own wedding cake the day of, full face hair done and white robe!" She captioned. "Not one crumb on her robe!"
The 5-tiered cake had blue frosting textured on the bottom tier, which flowed into the white frosting. One of the tiers had a lit-up centerpiece with flowers inside. It was garnished with blue floral decor going across the cake in a diagonal line.
@thomasadrianna
The video received 5.3 million views and some followers liked it, while others truly expressed how they felt about it.
"Sis, I am very frugal, but some things you should pay people to do and this is one of those things," one woman replied.
Another woman wrote that "she should have been a hairdresser too," alluding to the cake not being to a professional standard.
Some users came straight to the bride's defense.
"Y'all trashing her cake when it's her own cake and she loved it. I'd love to see any of y'all do that for your own wedding..."
"The video doesn’t capture the texture of the cake. That’s why it looks 'unfinished' to some."
"Why so much hate? Especially from people who've never decorated a cake in their life. This is an amazing cake."
Many other TikTokers expressed it wasn't their ideal cake, but as long as the bride was happy, it was her day and that's all that matters.
Lilly hasn't seemed to comment or reply back to anyone, but her hairstylist has been clapping back at some of the negative comments received on her post.
The hairstylist said that everything worked out as planned.