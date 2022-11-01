Florida 'Karens' Roast A News Anchor's Teens' Homecoming Looks & He Clapped Back On TikTok
"Honestly, I would not let them go anywhere dressed like that!"
A Florida News Anchor, Matt Austin, is "responding to Karens" on TikTok after uploading a photo on Facebook of him and his teen daughters who dressed for Homecoming. He came to their defense after reading the comments on the post and the response was overwhelming.
The Orlando journalist published the memory on October 8, and many viewers had an outraged response to the kids' appearance, to which Austin did not take lightly.
Some of the comments read:
"Those outfits are not prom appropriate, those are what women wear to clubs when they are single looking for some action."
"Those girls are too young to dress provocatively they should have respect for themselves."
"Honestly, I would not let them go anywhere dressed like that!"
So, as the father, Austin took matters into his own hands and went to his public platform enraged at what people had to say about his children.
He received over 6 million views on the video just days after the Facebook publication and many people showed him massive support for sticking up for women.
"Let's get something crystal clear now," he said. "It's not my daughters' job to make sure your son is focused in school. Also, not her job to dress hideous enough to where your son doesn't assault her. It's your job to not raise a pervert with no self-control."
@flnewsman
A dad responds to Karens taking aim at teen daughters’ Homecoming dresses. #fashiontiktok #parentsoftiktok -#fypシ #hoco
He said if it were up to him, he would have them wear snuggies 24/7 but he's not trying to teach them that it's okay for a man to tell them what they can and cannot wear "because they look too good, and that ain't happening Karen," he continued.
Austin said it's even worse if he raised daughters to act the way grown adults have in the comment section of his social media page.
On October 22, he went back on TikTok to say "thank you" to the outpouring of defense and gratitude he received from viewers.
Tiktokers commented how he's been such a great dad and that his girls look appropriate.
"THIS IS THE PROBLEM WITH THE WORLD!!!! They look STUNNING!!!!!!" One person responded.
Even "boy moms" wrote a reply.
"Boy mom here, it’s my job to teach my son that he needs to respect women," a user published.
While Austin was worried he might have embarrassed his daughters, he said everyone's comments not only meant the world to him and them, but the Internet did something he never thought possible: made him feel better.