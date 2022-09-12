Olaf Voice Actor Josh Gad Ripped A Disney Casting Director In A Legendary Acceptance Speech
He talks about that one time he was rejected in a viral TikTok.
Frozen voice actor, Josh Gad, ripped a Disney's casting director in Orlando when he accepted his award as a Disney Legend at the ceremony that kicked off the D23 Expo in Anaheim, CA on September 9.
Though the Olaf star was across the country, he didn't forget that one time he tried out as a Jungle Cruise skipper at the Florida headquarters and ultimately got rejected.
Following his win, he added the anecdote in an iconic mic drop speech that went absolutely viral on TikTok gaining 3.3 million views and 580.5K likes.
"And finally, to the person who rejected me at Disney Casting Headquarters in Orlando, Florida when I was 18 years old and applying to be a Jungle Cruise Skipper — true story — please make sure to update my resume to Disney Legend Josh Gad."
People in the comments cannot believe he was rejected, replying to the clip that he would be the best skipper.
Some of the comments read:
"As a former cast member he would have made AN EXCELLENT jungle cruise skipper!"
"If he was a skipper, HE WOULD BE MY FAVOURITE ONE".
"Yas!!! He so needs to be on Jungle Cruise now. Randomly and unannounced. Someone make it happen!"
Although his acceptance speech was fairly humorous, he also had some sentimental moments. The star said he's gained plenty of inspiration from watching Robin Williams play the Genie in Aladdin to which he also attributed on an Instagram post.
"When I was a kid watching Robin Williams do his thing as the Genie in Aladdin, I turned to my mom and said, one day I want to do that. 30 years later, here I am sharing the honor with my idol," he wrote.
Over the weekend, he posted the photo of him and his cast mates from Frozen holding up hand-imprinted plaques with their autographs on it.
He said he peaked and he's calling it a career. The D23 Expo ended on September 11.