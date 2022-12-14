The Voice Of Bugs Bunny Got His First Emmy & The Canadian Did His Speech In Character (VIDEO)
That's all, folks! The Canadian voice actor behind some of history's most classic cartoon characters won his very first Emmy Award on December 11.
And his acceptance speech is one every cartoon fan should watch.
Scarborough, Ontario-born Eric Bauza has been the voice of many cartoon characters but is most famous for voicing Looney Tunes standbys like Bugs Bunny, Daffy Duck, Tweety Bird, Marvin The Martian, and more according to IMDb.
When Bauza accepted his Daytime Emmy for Outstanding Voice Performance In An Animated Program for his work on the new Looney Tunes Cartoons series, he celebrated by busting out some classic voices.
He opened his speech as Daffy shouting out another classic animated duck, Donald, before paying tribute to the person who originated all these classic voices — Mel Blanc.
And, after mentioning that Tweety Bird is now 80 years old, he launched into his Tweety Bird impression.
"80 years old? I thought I was only three and a half," said Bauza as Tweety, "Wanna know my secret? Lots of botox."
Bauza ducks between impressions throughout his speech as he thanks his collaborators before ending off with a pitch-perfect Bugs Bunny voice.
"Emmys are divine, I can't believe I won this time, it's magic!"
Bauza's voice has been involved in Looney Tunes content since 2011, with him also recently voicing a bunch of characters on Space Jam: A New Legacy.
But he's not just a Looney Tune voice actor! The Canadian is also the voice of characters on some of your favourite shows and their spinoffs.
This includes work in Ben 10, Marvel, Batman, Woody Woodpecker, Rick and Morty, Gravity Falls and a whole, whole lot more.
Congratulations, Bauza! This is a well-deserved win.