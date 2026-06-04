Federal government announces mining workforce alliance to build 'talent pipelines'

Ottawa funds mining skills alliance
Ottawa funds mining skills alliance
Jobs and Families Minister Patty Hajdu speaks during question period in the House of Commons on Thursday, May 7, 2026.
THE CANADIAN PRESS/Spencer Colby
Writer

The federal government has announced a new industry-led alliance aimed at growing the skilled workforce for Canada’s mining industry.

Jobs and Families Minister Patty Hajdu made the announcement today in southwestern Nova Scotia, saying the new alliance is part of the prime minister's drive to build a more independent economy.

The government's mining and minerals workforce alliance is the first of six workforce partnerships to be established, all of them devoted to addressing labour market challenges.

First announced in September, Ottawa has since set aside $81 million over five years to support these groups.

The minister says the mining and minerals alliance will be led by the Mining Industry Human Resources Council and supported by the Mining Association of Canada.

These two organizations will bring together a network of employers, labour groups, post-secondary institutions, Indigenous partners and under-employed groups to develop a workforce strategy.

The federal government says the main goal is to build what it calls “sustainable talent pipelines” that will be critical to growing the mining industry and supporting major projects.

“The (mining) alliance will serve a crucial role in ensuring that Canada’s mining workforce is well equipped to support the ambitious national infrastructure projects that will strengthen Canada and enhance our economic independence,” Hajdu said in a statement. 

This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 4, 2026.

Copyright 2026, The Canadian Press. All rights reserved.

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