Ottawa proposes $164M in whale protection funding for waters off B.C. coast
Ottawa says it has proposed spending about $164 million to protect whales and their habitat off British Columbia, including working with BC Ferries to reduce underwater vessel noise by half.
The federal government says in its spring 2026 update that if passed, the proposed spending will be made over the next five years, and it is in recognition of a possible rise in marine traffic on Canada's West Coast as the country looks to diversify trade in light of tensions with the United States.
The initiatives that would be covered by the proposed funding including efforts with BC Ferries to more quickly adopt technologies that would reduce underwater noise by up to 50 per cent for vessels sailing in the Salish Sea.
The federal government says funding would also go toward implementing and enforcing whale protection measures including vessel speed restrictions and fisheries management.
The funding would also go toward programs led by the Vancouver Fraser Port Authority, working with industry partners to slow large commercial vessels in B.C. waters.
Earlier this month, a Sea-Doo rider crashed into a grey whale off Vancouver in a collision captured on video, injuring the watercraft's rider, while the animal was later seen feeding and swimming normally.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 19, 2026.
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