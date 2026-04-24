Ottawa reports $25.5B deficit for April-to-Feb

Federal government reports $25.5B deficit for its April-to-February period
Ottawa reports $25.5B deficit for April-to-Feb
Renovations of the Centre Block of Parliament Hill continue in Ottawa on Wednesday, April 22, 2026.
THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick
Writer

The federal government posted a budgetary deficit of $25.5 billion for the April-to-February period of its 2025-26 fiscal year.

In its monthly fiscal monitor, the Finance Department says the result compared with a deficit of $19.3 billion for the same period of 2024-25.

The result came as revenue totalled $453.2 billion for the 11-month period, up 0.8 per cent from $449.8 billion a year earlier.

Meanwhile, program expenses excluding net actuarial losses amounted to $424.9 billion, up 2.1 per cent from $416.1 billion for the same period in the previous year.

Public debt charges totalled $49.3 billion, roughly the same as year earlier.

Net actuarial losses were $4.6 billion, compared with $3.7 billion a year ago.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 24, 2026.

Copyright 2026, The Canadian Press. All rights reserved.

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