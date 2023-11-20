Disney’s Frozen Casts Its Broadway Spell This November In Ottawa
Step into a Broadway wonderland!
Get ready to be swept off your feet and straight into the magical world of Arendelle! Disney’s Frozen, the heartwarming tale we all know and adore, is coming to life right here in Ottawa, and it’s an event you won’t want to miss.
Envision stunning sets that seem as if they’ve been plucked straight out of the movie, costumes so dazzling you’ll be starstruck, and performances so powerful that you’ll find yourself singing “Let It Go” at the top of your lungs (and don’t worry, you won’t be the only one). This live Broadway show, brought to you by the masterminds behind The Lion King and Aladdin, offers an unforgettable theatrical journey filled with all the songs you've etched into your heart, plus a whole new score to fall in love with.
Frozen Broadway Musical
When: February 22 to March 3, 2023
Address: National Arts Centre, 1 Elgin St.
Why You Need To Go: With jaw-dropping special effects and a story that pulls at your heartstrings, Frozen on Broadway is pure, undiluted joy. Let's not forget the heart of the story: a tale of love, bravery, and the magic that happens when we dare to show the world who we really are. So whether you’re a die-hard Frozen fan or just looking for a spectacular night out, this is the show for you.