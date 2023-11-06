The Ultimate Holiday Hangout Spot In Ottawa You've Probably Never Thought Of
Make this holiday season one for the books!
Looking for a unique way to spice up your holiday celebrations in Ottawa? The original brand, BATL Axe Throwing transformed axe throwing from a backyard pastime to a thrilling activity enjoyed across the continent!
It's the ultimate destination for everything from corporate events, family gatherings, and date nights, to a laid-back night out with friends. You don't have to be an axe-throwing pro to join in the fun – BATL is all about inclusivity, ensuring everyone has a fantastic time, regardless of their experience level.
Their dedicated team will be there to guide you, ensuring a safe and exhilarating experience for everyone. And if the idea of axe throwing seems a bit intimidating, don't worry – you'll be throwing axes like a pro and eager for your next visit in no time! BATL offers more than just axe throwing; it's your one-stop shop for an incredible night out. Sip on a drink from the bar, and with local food delivery options available, you'll have everything you need for a night full of fun and celebration.
BATL Axe Throwing
Price: Starting at $29.99 per person
Address: 2615 Lancaster Rd #29, Ottawa, ON
Why You Need To Go: Why settle for the typical holiday hangouts when you can experience the excitement of axe throwing at BATL? With the holiday season quickly approaching, spots are filling up fast. Now is the perfect time to book the premium experience for an unforgettable time with your group, complete with VIP service.