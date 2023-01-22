This Airbnb Near Ottawa Is Like Sleeping In A Snow Globe & You Can Gaze At The Milky Way
It comes with a private outdoor jacuzzi.
You'll feel like you're falling asleep in a giant snow globe at this magical Airbnb outside of Ottawa. With frosty forest surroundings and starry views, it's a gorgeous spot for a getaway.
The Double Bubble is a rental hosted by Les Pieds Sur Terre. Located in Saint-Calixte, Québec, the Airbnb is just over a two-hour drive from Ottawa and sleeps two guests, making it a good spot for a romantic weekend escape.
The Double Bubble is made up of "two annexed inflatable spheres" that look like large snow globes. The transparent tops allow you to gaze into the night sky and fall asleep beneath the Milky Way.
The bubbles are attached to a small cabin complete with a kitchen, camping shower, and compost toilet. They also have a heating system so you can stay cozy all winter long.
In order to find this stay, you'll have to pick up a map from the front desk and venture into the woods. The Airbnb is secluded and completely immerses you in nature.
You can enjoy the forest surroundings as well as a small stream. There's a private outdoor jacuzzi to relax in during your stay.
The Bubble is situated 5 minutes from a lake and sandy beach so you can take a dip during the warmer months. If visiting during the winter, you'll want to wear appropriate boots for walking through the snow to get to the Airbnb.
During the fall, the forest turns into vibrant shades of red and orange, so it's a beautiful place for an autumn escape as well.
The Double Bubble
$200/night
Neighbourhood: Saint-Calixte, QC
Why You Need To Go: You can fall asleep in a giant bubble at this unique Airbnb outside of Ottawa.
