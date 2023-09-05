This Broadway Musical Will Bring You Back To The ’60s & You Don’t Want To Miss It
Swirl into a musical whirlwind you won't soon forget!
Ready for a groovy trip back to the '60s? The National Arts Centre is gearing up to host one of Broadway's most iconic musicals—Hairspray. Presented by Broadway Across Canada, this dazzling show will whisk you away to the heart of '60s Baltimore.
Join the spirited and determined 16-year-old Tracy Turnblad as she dances and dazzles her way onto the screen of TV’s most coveted show. But it's not just Tracy's infectious spirit and audacious moves that will captivate you. The musical is adorned with a medley of beloved hit songs. From the energetic “Welcome to the '60s” to the vivacious “Good Morning Baltimore”, and the unforgettable “You Can’t Stop the Beat”, you'll find it challenging to keep your feet still!
What sets this rendition of Hairspray apart? It's spearheaded by Broadway's finest—Director Jack O’Brien and choreographer Jerry Mitchell. Together, they've infused fresh energy into this classic, ensuring it resonates with both longtime fans and a new generation of theatre enthusiasts.
Hairspray Broadway Musical
When: November 14 to 19, 2023
Address: National Arts Centre, 1 Elgin St.
Why You Need To Go: Dive into the vibrant world of '60s Baltimore with 16-year-old Tracy Turnblad. With dreams as towering as her bouffant hair, Tracy is determined to dance her way onto TV's most popular show. Beyond the dance moves, this is a tale of aspirations, transformation, and the indomitable spirit of youth.