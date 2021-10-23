Paul Walker's Daughter Got Married & A 'Fast & Furious' Family Member Walked Her Down The Aisle
"What's real is family." 😭
In a scene more heartwarming than anything you could watch in a movie, Paul Walker's daughter Meadow Walker was walked down the aisle at her wedding by a Fast & Furious family member.
Videos and photos of Meadow's waterfront wedding were posted to her Instagram account on Friday, October 22, featuring plenty of footage of Vin Diesel playing an important and emotional role on the day.
Vin Diesel stood in for his late co-star Paul and walked Meadow down the aisle, and videos of the two show them hugging and embracing during the special moment.
Other Fast & Furious actors and celebrities — part of a movie franchise that emphasizes family above all else — responded to the post with love and affection, including actor/rapper Ludacris and actress Nathalie Emmanuel.
According to US Magazine, Vin Diesel is a godfather to the 22-year-old Meadow, which helps explain his big part in the wedding with her new husband Louis Thornton-Allan!