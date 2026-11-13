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Narcity readers can score a year of PC Express Pass for $12 just in time for winter

We got you! ❄️
Left: Hand placing groceries in a red PC Express Pass bag on a snowy porch. Right: Woman in a yellow coat with a shopping trolley.

PC Express Pass bag and Louie Murray bundled up for winter

Courtesy of PC Express, Louie Murray | Narcity Media
Editor, Studio

Even though I've lived in Canada since 2019, the contrast between summer and winter still leaves me reeling. One minute, I'm popping out to the shops in flip-flops and the next I'm pulling on snow boots and shovelling a tunnel across my own front porch. That's me in the photo above, bundled up and braving the shops in the dead of winter.

All that to say, I have a serious appreciation for grocery delivery — especially when the weather turns and getting groceries becomes a mammoth task, which is why I want you to know about this offer from PC Express Pass.

For a limited time, new PC Express Pass subscribers can get their first year of PC Express Pass for just $1/month*. That's $12 for a full year of unlimited free grocery delivery, pickup and more.* To get it, just use the code BFNARCITY when signing up.

Courtesy of PC Express

One of the best parts about the PC Express Pass is that it's available nationwide at stores under the Loblaw umbrella, including Real Canadian Superstore, Loblaws, No Frills, Real Atlantic Superstore, Maxi, Fortinos, Your Independent Grocer, Valu-mart, Zehrs, Provigo, and participating stores in Newfoundland and Labrador.

And because PC Express offers the same prices and promotions you'd find in-store, you don't have to miss out on your favourite grocery deals just because you'd rather stay in your comfy pants.

There are a few other perks worth knowing about too. PC Express Pass members can earn 2% back in PC Optimum points on eligible grocery pickup orders**, and get free shipping with no minimum purchase at Shoppers Drug Mart and Joe Fresh†.

Plus, you can choose a pickup or delivery time slot that works with your schedule, and even add or remove items from your order before the cut-off time.

So, whether you're already a fan of online grocery shopping or you've been thinking about giving it a try, this Black Friday offer is an affordable way to see what PC Express Pass is all about.

The offer is available until December 2, 2026, so don't wait too long to take advantage of it. Just sign up for PC Express Pass using the code BFNARCITY to get your first year for $12 plus applicable taxes.*

With winter just around the corner, we love one less reason to put on the snow boots!

* / ** / † Offer ends December 2, 2026 and subject to change/cancellation. Available to customers who have not previously subscribed or currently subscribing to a PC Express annual or monthly subscription plan, not available to PC Insiders World Elite® Mastercard cardholders. Additional terms and conditions apply. See site for details.
CanadaMoney
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