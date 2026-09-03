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This Canadian online grocery hack lets you skip the lines and stack up $80 in points

Get $20 in PC Optimum™ points on each of your first four grocery orders online.*

A PC Express employee helps a customer load their car with groceries.

PC Express is a convenient grocery solution.

Courtesy of PC Express™
Sponsored Content Contributing Writer, Studio

There's a special kind of dread that comes with realizing you're out of ingredients five minutes before dinner needs to happen. Between work, errands and whatever else is eating up the day, finding time to shop can feel like a luxury nobody has.

That's where PC Express™ online grocery pickup and delivery can help. It's like shopping the same stores, just without the drive or the crowds.

And if you use the code NARCITY80 at checkout, you'll unlock $20 in PC Optimum™ points and free delivery or pickup on your first four orders of $100 or more*

Here are just a few of the popular stores you'll find on PC Express:

  • Real Canadian Superstore
  • Loblaws
  • No Frills
  • Your Independent Grocer
  • Zehrs
  • Real Atlantic Superstore

You'd think that shopping these stores online would mean you're paying more, but PC Express has the exact same prices you'd get in-store — deals, discounts and all. They offer delivery but can also have things ready for pickup in as little as two hours.

A PC Express bag full of groceries delivered to someone's front porch. PC Express offers delivery and pick up. Courtesy of PC Express™

Imagine getting your grocery shopping done from the comfort of home and choosing what works best for your day, whether that's having everything delivered right to your door or picking it up on the way home. Plus, if you don't like what their shoppers pick out, you can get a refund.

Your order can earn PC Optimum points with weekly offers and deals on individual items. Every 10,000 points gets you $10 off your next grocery run — and you'll be surprised how quickly your points add up.

It's simple to book a pickup or delivery slot in advance, then add or remove items right up until it's locked in, so groceries show up exactly when you need them.

Then, once it becomes part of your routine, a PC Express™ Pass subscription unlocks unlimited free delivery or pickup — through PC Express™, Shoppers Drug Mart and Joe Fresh — plus 2% back in points on grocery pickup orders, for $29.99 in the first year.**

Food, pantry staples and toiletries delivered by PC Express laid out on a kitchen bench. You can get all sorts of things delivered by PC Express. Courtesy of PC Express™

An even sweeter deal: new PC Express customers can currently get $20 in PC Optimum points and free delivery or pickup on their first four orders of $100 or more.* Just enter code NARCITY80 at checkout.

Grocery shopping has always been one of those errands that eats up more time than it should. Fresh food and good deals were never really the hard part, but fitting the errand into an already-full day was. That's exactly what PC Express is here for.

*Offer only valid for new PC Express Customers. Promo code must be applied on each of your first 4 orders, all 4 eligible orders must be placed and completed by October 1, 2026. Eligible orders must have a minimum cart value of $100. This Offer only applies to online orders made at atlanticsuperstore.ca, fortinos.ca, independentcitymarket.ca, loblaws.ca, maxi.ca, newfoundlandgrocerystores.ca, nofrills.ca, provigo.ca, realcanadiansuperstore.ca, valumart.ca, yourindependentgrocer.ca, zehrs.ca. You will receive the amount of points qualified for based on the eligible total spend, in a single transaction, of your first 4 online orders before applicable taxes and fees and after all other coupons and discounts are deducted. Points will appear in PC Optimum™ account after groceries have been picked up or delivered, as applicable, and transaction has been completed. We are not obligated to award points based on errors, misprints or if the promo code is not applied to the order at checkout. No cash value. Offer is available to registered PC Optimum™ members. Membership is free. To register as a PC Optimum™member, see in-store or visit pcoptimum.ca. We will also waive the PC Express pickup or delivery fees of your first 4 eligible orders (both together, the "Offer"). Offer excludes purchase of tobacco, alcohol products, prescriptions, phone cards, gift cards, lottery tickets, and any other products which are provincially regulated or as we determine from time to time. Product availability may vary by store. Offer is only valid on your first 4 orders only, cannot be combined with any other PC Express promotional offers and excludes previous purchases. We reserve the right to cancel any order due to unauthorized, altered, or ineligible use and to modify or cancel this offer due to system error or unforeseen problems without notice. ®/TM Trademarks of Loblaws Inc.
**Conditions apply, see pcexpress.ca/pass for details.

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