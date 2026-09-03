This Canadian online grocery hack lets you skip the lines and stack up $80 in points
Get $20 in PC Optimum™ points on each of your first four grocery orders online.*
There's a special kind of dread that comes with realizing you're out of ingredients five minutes before dinner needs to happen. Between work, errands and whatever else is eating up the day, finding time to shop can feel like a luxury nobody has.
That's where PC Express™ online grocery pickup and delivery can help. It's like shopping the same stores, just without the drive or the crowds.
And if you use the code NARCITY80 at checkout, you'll unlock $20 in PC Optimum™ points and free delivery or pickup on your first four orders of $100 or more*
Here are just a few of the popular stores you'll find on PC Express:
- Real Canadian Superstore
- Loblaws
- No Frills
- Your Independent Grocer
- Zehrs
- Real Atlantic Superstore
You'd think that shopping these stores online would mean you're paying more, but PC Express has the exact same prices you'd get in-store — deals, discounts and all. They offer delivery but can also have things ready for pickup in as little as two hours.
PC Express offers delivery and pick up. Courtesy of PC Express™
Imagine getting your grocery shopping done from the comfort of home and choosing what works best for your day, whether that's having everything delivered right to your door or picking it up on the way home. Plus, if you don't like what their shoppers pick out, you can get a refund.
Your order can earn PC Optimum points with weekly offers and deals on individual items. Every 10,000 points gets you $10 off your next grocery run — and you'll be surprised how quickly your points add up.
It's simple to book a pickup or delivery slot in advance, then add or remove items right up until it's locked in, so groceries show up exactly when you need them.
Then, once it becomes part of your routine, a PC Express™ Pass subscription unlocks unlimited free delivery or pickup — through PC Express™, Shoppers Drug Mart and Joe Fresh — plus 2% back in points on grocery pickup orders, for $29.99 in the first year.**
You can get all sorts of things delivered by PC Express. Courtesy of PC Express™
An even sweeter deal: new PC Express customers can currently get $20 in PC Optimum points and free delivery or pickup on their first four orders of $100 or more.* Just enter code NARCITY80 at checkout.
Grocery shopping has always been one of those errands that eats up more time than it should. Fresh food and good deals were never really the hard part, but fitting the errand into an already-full day was. That's exactly what PC Express is here for.