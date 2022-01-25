Peter Dinklage Blasted Disney's 'F-ing Backwards' Remake Of 'Snow White & The Seven Dwarfs'
Disney responded by saying it'll take a "different approach."
Peter Dinklage is not happy with Disney.
The Game of Thrones star ripped into Disney this week for its planned live-action remake of Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs, amid a longer conversation on Marc Maron's podcast, WTF.
"I was a little taken aback," the actor said about the upcoming movie. "They're very proud to cast a Latina actress as Snow White, but you're still telling the story of Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs. Take a step back and look at what you're doing there. That makes no sense to me."
Dinklage went on to say that Disney didn't go far enough with trying to update the story for modern audiences.
"You're progressive in one way, but you're still making that f----ing backward story of the seven dwarves living in a cave? What the f---k are you doing, man?" said Dinklage on the podcast.
Disney first announced the live-action reboot for its oldest feature-length movie back in 2016, with Benj Pasek and Justin Paul of Dear Evan Hansen and La La Land set to write the music.
Last year, Disney announced that they had cast West Side Story star Rachel Zegler to play Snow White herself, with Gal Gadot costarring as the Evil Queen.
No casting announcements have been made as to who will play Snow White's singing miner companions, but it definitely sounds like Peter Dinklage will not be joining the project.
"Have I done nothing to advance the cause from my soapbox? I guess I'm not loud enough," Dinklage said.
"And all love and respect to the actress and to the people who thought they were doing the right thing, but I'm just like, you know, 'What are you doing?'"
Dinklage's comments were apparently enough to get Disney's attention, as the studio issued a statement about its plans on Tuesday.
"To avoid reinforcing stereotypes from the original animated film, we are taking a different approach with these seven characters and have been consulting with members of the dwarfism community," the company said in a statement to The Hollywood Reporter.
"We look forward to sharing more as the film heads into production after a lengthy development period."
Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs is set to begin production this spring, but no release date has been set.
