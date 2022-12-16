An Arizona Woman Raised Over $90K For An Elderly Walmart Worker & It's So Heartwarming (VIDEO)
The 82-year-old employee uses her cane inside a store cart.
Retiring and enjoying life without worrying about economic problems after 62 is something not everyone can enjoy, especially if a person has lots of debt.
This seems to be the situation of Carmen, an 82-year-old woman who works as a door greeter in a Walmart in Arizona.
TikTok user Rusty Warren (@rustywarrenknockersupgal) met Carmen during a visit to the store and decided to create a GoFundMe account to help Walmart employee. Warren took on to her TikTok account to share Carmen’s situation and asked for the support of other social media users. The response has been so heartwarming.
The clip went viral and has reached over 10.3 million views from people moved by the images of an elderly woman leaning against a Walmart cart with her cane inside of it.
"I’m gonna make sure this goes viral and get you some help, Carmen," the TikToker tells the Walmart door greeter in the video. "I’m gonna try my best. Happy holidays."
Thousands of TikTok users have flooded the comment section of the viral TikTok post, showing their support for the Walmart worker.
Part of the comment section of Warren's viral TikTok video.rustywarrenknockersupgal | TikTok
"I wish I could help her out, but I will share this video so more people can see this. Thank you for posting this and helping her," someone wrote.
"Carmen! I’m super excited for you! Keep up the donations, everyone," another person chimed in.
As of Friday afternoon, the GoFundMe account for Carmen had already had more than $98,000 raised out of a $10,000 goal.