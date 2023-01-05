Dance Moms Star Brooke Hyland Revealed She Doesn't Get Paid For The Show & Fans Are Shocked
"I knew the child exploiation was bad, but wow."
The Dance Moms reality show was famous throughout the 2010s for its cast of talented competitive dancers and their cutthroat teacher Abby Lee Miller from Pittsburgh, PA.
However, as time passed, several cast members have had an array of negative things to say about the experience on the Lifetime TV show, including the lack of reimbursement they receive from the network to this day.
Most recently, cast member Brooke Hyland revealed on TikTok that she never saw a single penny relating to a few things in the show. One of the moms, Christi Lukasiak, even agreed with commenters that the "child exploitation" of the former Abby Lee Dance Company TV stars is real.
In her video, posted January 4, Hyland discloses she never received money for recording and performing her song "Summer Love Song," which appeared in the series' second season as well as on her 2013 self-titled album.
She also recalled being sent a check from Lifetime for a performance that bounced.
"It was always like I was supposed to get paid but never did," she said. "My mom got an attorney involved, but, I guess, they didn't do jack s**t because I never got any money."
Dance Moms: Brooke's "Summer Love" Music Video (S2) | Lifetimewww.youtube.com
Fans in the TikTok comment section are shocked by Hyland's claim. Many suggest she should re-record and re-release her own version of the tune, à la Taylor Swift, so she can receive the royalties.
"Okay now, this is where you pull a TS move - Summer Love Song (Brookes version)," a user wrote on Hyland’s TikTok clip.
Others pressed further about the former child star not being compensated for her work and wondered if she is receiving money from the four seasons she starred in Dance Moms these days.
"No to royalties," the ex-dancer answered a commenter. This means that, according to her, she doesn't see any money despite the show still being offered on many streaming platforms like Hulu and Amazon Prime.
People are calling out the lack of compensation for exploiting children, and even one of the dance moms, herself, heartily agrees.
Comments on Hyland's TikTok.brookehyland_1 | TikTok
"I knew the child exploration was bad, but wow," another viewer commented, later correcting herself, saying she meant to type "exploitation."
Lukasiak, mother of dancer Chloe Lukasiak and one of the show's most outspoken former members, replied with an "Oh yes" to the previously mentioned comment.
It's not the first time the mom has criticized the Dance Moms experience post-show. She and Hyland's mom, Kelly, have a podcast called "Back to the Barre," where they rewatch old episodes and divulge all the "dirt" about the hit show.