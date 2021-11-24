Trending Tags

Pizza Pops Has A New Frank’s Red Hot Sauce Flavour For Canadians Who Can Handle The Heat

They're only available for a limited time.

Courtesy of Sierra Riley

If you like things a little spicy, you probably have an array of hot toppings and sauces to add to your favourite meals. If you also love Pizza Pops (who doesn't?), you'll be happy to hear that the heat you crave is baked right into their new Frank's RedHot Pepperoni and Bacon flavour.

Canada's top pizza-snack brand has teamed up with the country's best-selling hot sauce, Frank's RedHot, to release limited-edition spicy Pizza Pops, and the flavour combination just makes sense.

The golden Pillsbury crust loaded with pepperoni, bacon and spicy hot sauce is a straight-up heavenly combination.

Courtesy of Sierra Riley

The Frank's flavour can be found in most grocery stores across the country.

Hit up your local Sobeys, Metro, Longos, Loblaws, Real Canadian Superstore, Walmart and Freshco, where you can also pick up the six other Pizza Pop flavours (Pepperoni, Deluxe, Three Cheese, Bacon Mac and Cheese, Hawaiian and Three Meat).

Can't find Frank's RedHot Pizza Pops at your local grocer? You can take a picture of the shelf and direct message @PizzaPops on Instagram — the brand will try to list it at that store and send you a surprise treat.

If you want to get your hands on a box or two, don't wait too long — Frank's RedHot Pepperoni and Bacon Pizza Pops are only available to enjoy until next summer. Get them while they're hot!

Frank's Red Hot Pepperoni & Bacon Pizza Pops

When: Until summer 2022

Where: Available across the country in most stores like Sobeys, Metro, Longos, Loblaws, Real Canadian Superstore, Walmart and Freshco.

Details: The new limited-edition Frank's RedHot Sauce Pizza Pops are a perfect flavour combo of hot sauce, pepperoni and bacon.

Get the new Frank's Red Hot Pepperoni and Bacon Pizza Pops at your local retailer or learn more on the Pizza Pops website. You can also follow them on Instagram and Twitter.

