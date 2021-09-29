Platform Shoes Are On Sale At Foot Locker Canada Including Brands Like Adidas, Converse & More

Even if your closet is already stuffed to the gills with big fluffy sweaters, consider picking one up for a loved one who has an autumn birthday — or even start working your way through your holiday shopping list early this year (who wouldn't love getting a cozy knit sweater?).
H&M Rib-Knit Sweater
H&M
Price: $19.99
Details: This rib-knit sweater is just as sweet as it is simple. You can pair it with just about any other piece in your wardrobe, whether you're wearing a skirt, trousers or a fall dress. It's available in three colours and in sizes XS to XL.
GAP Cozy Half-Zip Sweater
Gap
Price: $79 (
$99.95)
Details: Anything considered "oatmeal" in hue is bound to be perfect for autumn, although this cozy sweater is also available in two other colours and in sizes from XS to 2XL in regular, tall and petite.
UO Melissa Knit Shrug
Urban Outfitters
Price: $40.99 (
$69)
Details: This adorable knit cardigan will keep you cozy without making you overheat. The multi-coloured stripes are the perfect colours to wear while we transition from summer and into fall. It's available in two colours and in sizes from XS to XL.
Old Navy Cozy Textured Tunic Sweater
Old Navy
Price: $39.99
Details: This comfy pullover will absolutely become your go-to this fall. It's available in seven colours and in sizes from XS to 4XL in regular, tall and petite.
Sweet Poison Chunky-Knit Turtleneck Sweater
Amazon Canada
Price: $35.99+
Details: If you were on the hunt for a chunky-knit sweater, look no further. This baby is available in 11 colours and in sizes S to XL.
Twik Striped Mega-Knit Cardigan
Simons
Price: $89
Details: This mega-knit cardigan basically screams autumn. It's so cozy, you won't ever want to take it off. Get it in sizes from S to L.
Old Navy Pointelle-Knit Open-Front Cardigan Sweater
Old Navy
Price: $49.99
Details: How cute is this pointelle-knit cardigan? Imagine sipping a warm chai tea in this baby and you've conjured up the definition of fall in Canada. It's available in four colours and in sizes XS to 4XL in regular, tall and petite.
Twik Striped Shaker Rib Sweater
Simons
Price: $59
Details: How cozy does this ribbed sweater from Simons look? It'll look great while you're trotting through your local pumpkin patch this October. It's available in three colours and in sizes from XS to L.
Meerokeety Long Sleeve Soft Chunky Knit Sweater
Amazon Canada
Price: $31.46+
Details: Reviewers say this cardigan is as soft and comfy as they come. It's available in eight colours and in sizes from S to 2XL.
Dokotoo Casual Solid Knit High Neck Loose Pullover
Amazon Canada
Price: $45.99+
Details: Nothing says comfy like a chunky-knit sweater. Pair it with your favourite jeans and you've got your next go-to autumn outfit. Available in eight colours and in sizes from S to 2XL.
H&M Rib-Knit Cardigan
H&M
Price: $34.99
Details: This long cardigan has two stylish slits on the sides that'll make it a unique piece among your other autumn clothes. It's available in two colours and in sizes from XS to 2XL.
Twik Ribbed Loose Cropped Turtleneck
Simons
Price: $50
Details: This knit turtleneck is on the thinner side, so you won't overheat while you're on the go. It'll be a great layering piece, worn together with a jacket, vest or over top of your favourite T-shirt. It's available in five colours and in sizes from XS to L.
H&M Collared Sweater
H&M
Price: $29.99
Details: While the bright pink colour is fun and bold, it's the unique neckline that makes it as cute as it is. It's available in two colours and in sizes from XS to XL.
Twik Floral Stripe Openwork Mock-Neck Top
Simons
Price: $69
Details: How sweet is this floral knit? Embrace your inner grandma with this adorable pullover from Simons. It's available in two colours and in sizes from XS to L.
Anrabess Long Batwing Sleeve Chunky Knit Sweater
Amazon Canada
Price: $35.89+
Details: This extra-long cardigan will keep you wrapped up in comfort and warmth all autumn (and winter!) long. It's available in ten colours and in sizes from S to XL.
Icone Long-Sleeve Polo Cardigan
Simons
Price: $69
Details: This cozy sweater is a cross between your fave cardigan and your cutest polo. The collar will make it a great piece to layer underneath your other comfy sweaters, vests and coats. It's available in three colours and in sizes from XS to L.
Twik Norwegian Knit Turtleneck
Simons
Price: $69
Details: This soft turtleneck is sure to keep you warm when the temperature drops. It's available in two colours and in sizes from S/M to M/L.
H&M Rib-Knit Wool-Blend Cardigan
H&M
Price: $59.99
Details: This thick-knit sweater in baby blue will keep the colour palette in your wardrobe interesting this fall. It's available in sizes from XL to 2XL.
Joe Fresh Women+ Raglan-Sleeve Cardi
Joe Fresh
Price: $34
Details: This long cardigan will look great at meetings, dinner parties or at home on your couch. It's available in two colours and in sizes from XS to XL.
Twik Ribbed Half-Zip Mock Neck
Simons
Price: $59
Details: This half-zip knit is comfy, stylish and the perfect addition to your fall wardrobe. Available in six colours and in sizes from XS to L.
H&M Chunky-Knit Turtleneck
H&M
Price: $34.99
Details: How badly do you want to snuggle up to this ultra-comfy sweater though?! It's soft, comfy and highly rated, too. You can get it in four colours and in sizes from XS to XL.
Roots Snowy Fox Cable Sweater
Roots
Price: $44.99 (
$88)
Details: Stay toasty this autumn with this adorable sweater from Roots. Plus it's on sale! It's available in sizes XS to 2XL.
Joe Fresh Cable Knit Sweater
Joe Fresh
Price: $34
Details: This casual knit will become a staple in your fall wardrobe, especially when you're in a rush and just want to through something on quickly. It's available in three colours and in sizes from XS to XL.
Oak And Fort Wrap Cardigan
Oak And Fort
Price: $78
Details: This ultra-stylish sweater will make you feel cozy and dressed up, simultaneously. It's available in three colours and in sizes from XS to L.