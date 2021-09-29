Trending Tags

Popular Cities

Get Narcity on the Go

Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Sign in
NewsTravelEat & DrinkThings To DoReal EstateMoneyPeopleSports
EN - Deals
fashion & clothing

Platform Shoes Are On Sale At Foot Locker Canada Including Brands Like Adidas, Converse & More

You can get a pair for as little as $45 and other items are on sale, too!

Platform Shoes Are On Sale At Foot Locker Canada Including Brands Like Adidas, Converse & More
@footlockercanada | Instagram, @footlockercanada | Instagram

Narcity may receive a small commission if you purchase something we recommend in this article, which was created by the Narcity Shop team. Items are in stock and prices are confirmed at the time of publishing, but they can change at any time.

Platform shoes have a thicker than normal sole and are a fun way to add height in total comfort (goodbye forever, heels!). They'll also make a statement and bring a plain outfit to the next level.

For a limited time, Foot Locker Canada is having a sale on women's platforms and you can buy some for as low as $45.50.

You can save on some major brands, like adidas, PUMA, Converse and more! You can even grab these mega cozy UGG Fluff Yeah slippers for $89.99 (originally $125).

If you don't find anything you like, you can head over to the sale section to see all the other deals going on right now. There are non-platform shoes and other accessories and clothes you can add to your cart for just $9.

Foot Locker Canada

Price: Varies

Details: Be ready to face puddles and piles of leaves this fall with a new pair of platforms that are on sale for a limited time at Foot Locker Canada. There are so many different brands, styles and colours to choose from. You'll get free shipping when you spend $49.99 or more.

Find It On FOOT LOCKER CANADA

From Your Site Articles

Joe Fresh & Former Bachelorette Jillian Harris Have A Fall Capsule Collection Launching In October

Nothing over $89! 🙌

Joe Fresh, Joe Fresh

Narcity may receive a small commission if you purchase something we recommend in this article, which was created by the Narcity Shop team. Items are in stock and prices are confirmed at the time of publishing, but they can change at any time.

Joe Fresh is a Canadian staple when it comes to affordable fashion for the entire family. Today the retailer announced it's launching a limited-edition fall capsule collection with another Canadian titan, Jillian Harris.

Keep Reading Show less

11 Cozy Onesies That Are Perfect For Lounging Around The House When It's Too Cold Out

Some are stylish enough to wear on the go, too!

@meundies | Instagram, @smashtess | Instagram

Narcity may receive a small commission if you purchase something we recommend in this article, which was created by the Narcity Shop team. Items are in stock and prices are confirmed at the time of publishing, but they can change at any time.

As patio season wraps up, many of us are starting to retreat to the comfort of our warm homes after work. We're trading in our cute sundresses for knit sweaters and one cold-weather staple we can't live without is the onesie.

Keep Reading Show less

9 Coach Outlet Items Under $100 You Can Get During Their Friends & Family Sale

You can save an extra 15% with this coupon code.

@coach | Instagram, @coach | Instagram

Narcity may receive a small commission if you purchase something we recommend in this article, which was created by the Narcity Shop team. Items are in stock and prices are confirmed at the time of publishing, but they can change at any time.

Shopping from outlet stores is one of the best ways to save money on your favourite brands. But you no longer have to make the trek to those super far outlet stores anymore, since brands like Coach Outlet are now online.

Keep Reading Show less

These 24 Cozy Knit Sweaters Will Make You Feel Snug As A Bug This Autumn In Canada

Because I absolutely adore sweater weather.

H&M, Simons

Narcity may receive a small commission if you purchase something we recommend in this article, which was created by the Narcity Shop team. Items are in stock and prices are confirmed at the time of publishing, but they can change at any time.

Sweater weather has finally arrived in Canada and I for one couldn't be happier. Along with stylish shackets and warm flannel sheets, we want to make sure you're as comfy as possible this fall. That's why we've put together this list of some of the softest and coziest sweaters the internet has to offer!

Keep Reading Show less