Prime Minister Mark Carney to take 'active role' in new AI advisory council

PM to take 'active role' in new AI council
PM to take 'active role' in new AI council
Prime Minister Mark Carney rises during Question Period in the House of Commons on Parliament Hill in Ottawa on Monday, Oct. 5, 2026.
THE CANADIAN PRESS/Justin Tang
Writer

Prime Minister Mark Carney will "play an active role" in setting the agenda for Ottawa’s new AI advisory council.

A spokesperson for the Prime Minister’s Office says the new group, announced Friday, will take an "all of government" approach to advising on AI.

The advisory council includes AI pioneer Yoshua Bengio, as well as a experts in economics, business and AI.

The government already has an advisory council housed at Innovation Canada, which the spokesperson says is more focused on technical advice to the minister.

The Liberal government has also launched a new advisory council on AI and labour, which held its first meeting Monday.

The government also launched a separate advisory council on AI and culture in March.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 5, 2026. 

By Anja Karadeglija | Copyright 2026, The Canadian Press. All rights reserved.

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