Pride celebrations take over downtown Montreal with parade
Pride celebrations take over downtown Montreal
THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graham Hughes
Writer
Aug 09, 2026, 2:28 PM
Aug 09, 2026, 12:36 PM
After a week of daily events and celebrations, Pride events are taking over downtown Montreal.
Fierté Montréal is holding its 20th parade, where thousands gathered to watch the festivities.
Organizers have said they beefed up security after a deadly attack at Berlin Pride last month.
A group of leftist LGBTQ+, known as Wild Pride, also held a march, which started about an hour after the parade.
In a statement, the organizers of Wild Pride said they want to bring Pride back to its roots by protesting corporate sponsorship, police presence and colonialism.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 9, 2026.
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