Province invites New Brunswickers to weigh in on natural gas development

Responses will help assess whether rules tied to the natural-gas delay reflect current conditions.
Province invites New Brunswickers to weigh in on natural gas development
Premier Susan Holt discussing review of natural gas development. (Submitted photo)
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Survey results to inform safety, environmental, economic and regulatory considerations



New Brunswickers can now take an online survey to share opinions on the province's ongoing review of natural gas development.

The results will guide the government’s review of whether the requirements tied to the province's natural-gas delay reflect today’s science, technology, market conditions, and regulatory norms.

The review focuses on five areas:

  • First Nations rights, interests and priorities: The perspectives, priorities and information needs identified by First Nations leadership and communities, including potential approaches to partnerships, governance, benefits and safeguarding the environment.
  • The resource: The size and nature of New Brunswick’s natural gas resources and the industry's current state.
  • Science, technology and environmental impacts: What the latest science says about potential impacts on water, health, and the environment, and advances in technology and methods for developing natural gas resources safely.
  • Economic benefits: How royalties, jobs, investment and other economic benefits could bring value to New Brunswickers and communities.
  • Public support: The views of New Brunswickers, communities and stakeholders on the potential for responsible natural gas development.

People can access the survey until Friday, Oct. 23, through the government’s natural gas public consultation webpage

The webpage will give updates on the review process. 

People can email questions or written submissions to naturalgas-gaznaturel@gnb.ca.

Copyright 2026, River Valley Sun. All rights reserved.

Paige Morgan, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, River Valley Sun.

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