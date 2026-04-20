Provinces to allow cross-border booze sales by May

Provinces on track to allow cross-border alcohol sales by next month, Ottawa says
Provinces to allow cross-border booze sales by May
Bottles of British Columbia wine are displayed at a liquor store in Cremona, Alta., on Feb. 7, 2018.
THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh
Writer

The federal government says 10 provinces and the Yukon are on track to allow consumers to buy Canadian alcohol directly from producers by next month.

Pierre-Alain Bujold, a spokesperson for the Privy Council Office, says provinces and territories are continuing to work toward the May 2026 deadline.

He says each participating province and territory will decide how to implement the policy within their jurisdictions.

All 10 provinces and the Yukon signed an agreement last year to allow consumers to order Canadian wine, spirits, beer and other alcoholic beverages for personal consumption directly from producers.

Premier of Prince Edward Island Rob Lantz said during a panel discussion in Ottawa today that he thinks "we're almost there."

Nova Scotia and Ontario signed a deal on March 2 to allow people to buy alcohol from producers in either province.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 20, 2026. 

By Catherine Morrison | Copyright 2026, The Canadian Press. All rights reserved.

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