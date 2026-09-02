PSPP donations to federal Liberals in the spotlight on the Quebec campaign trail
Federalism was top of mind for party leaders on day seven of the Quebec election campaign.
Sovereigntist Parti Québécois leader Paul St-Pierre Plamondon found himself on the receiving end of some quips from opponents following revelations he had donated multiple times to the Liberal Party of Canada between 2004 and 2008.
Elections Canada records show St-Pierre Plamondon donated over $2000 to the party in that time.
In 2023, he donated $1000 to the Bloc Québécois.
St-Pierre Plamondon has been open about his journey away from and back to sovereignty throughout his life.
A spokesperson for St-Pierre Plamondon pointed out that the leader has described himself as a disappointed federalist.
The revelations about St-Pierre Plamondon's donations to the federal Liberals were reported first by Le Journal de Montréal.
His opponents reacted to the news on the campaign trail, but did not question his current sovereigntist beliefs.
“We can see that his allegiance to the sovereigntist faith wasn’t always there, clearly,” said Coalition Avenir Québec leader Christine Fréchette.
Quebec Liberal party leader Charles Milliard chuckled when asked about his opponent’s donation history.
“It looks like everyone is federalist this morning," he said. "If everyone likes Canada so much this morning, that makes me smile."
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 2, 2026.
By Marieke Glorieux-Stryckman | Copyright 2026, The Canadian Press. All rights reserved.