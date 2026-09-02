PSPP donations to federal Liberals in the spotlight on the Quebec campaign trail

PSPP donated multiple times to federal Liberals
PSPP donated multiple times to federal Liberals
Parti Québécois Leader Paul St-Pierre Plamondon speaks to the media during a campaign stop in Saint-Jerome, Que., on Wednesday, Sept. 2, 2026. Quebec votes in a provincial election on Oct. 5, 2026.
THE CANADIAN PRESS/Christinne Muschi
Writer

Federalism was top of mind for party leaders on day seven of the Quebec election campaign.

Sovereigntist Parti Québécois leader Paul St-Pierre Plamondon found himself on the receiving end of some quips from opponents following revelations he had donated multiple times to the Liberal Party of Canada between 2004 and 2008. 

Elections Canada records show St-Pierre Plamondon donated over $2000 to the party in that time.

In 2023, he donated $1000 to the Bloc Québécois. 

St-Pierre Plamondon has been open about his journey away from and back to sovereignty throughout his life. 

A spokesperson for St-Pierre Plamondon pointed out that the leader has described himself as a disappointed federalist.

The revelations about St-Pierre Plamondon's donations to the federal Liberals were reported first by Le Journal de Montréal.

His opponents reacted to the news on the campaign trail, but did not question his current sovereigntist beliefs. 

“We can see that his allegiance to the sovereigntist faith wasn’t always there, clearly,” said Coalition Avenir Québec leader Christine Fréchette. 

Quebec Liberal party leader Charles Milliard chuckled when asked about his opponent’s donation history. 

“It looks like everyone is federalist this morning," he said. "If everyone likes Canada so much this morning, that makes me smile."

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 2, 2026.

By Marieke Glorieux-Stryckman | Copyright 2026, The Canadian Press. All rights reserved.

Canada News
  • The Canadian Press

    The Canadian Press is Canada's trusted news source and leader in providing real-time, bilingual multimedia stories across print, broadcast and digital platforms. From breaking regional, national and international stories to the biggest events in politics, business, entertainment and lifestyle, The Canadian Press is there when it matters, giving Canadians an authentic, unbiased source, driven by truth, accuracy and timeliness.

Canada's monthly fall forecast says this is when it'll start snowing in each province

The first snow of the season is almost here!

Recalls for yogurt, croissants, chocolate, water and more items have been issued in Canada

A few Costco products are on this list.

I had no idea these 10 things were actually Ontario-specific until I moved away

Do you know what a stag and doe party is? You're probably from Ontario.

Government benefits with September payment dates are giving hundreds of dollars to Canadians

Some federal payments offer close to or more than $1,000!

Pentagon defends Hegseth's controversial post about Canadian cadet program

Pentagon defends Hegseth's Canadian cadet post

This Canadian island is 'more Scottish than Scotland' and it's like a trip to the Highlands

Explore rugged cliffs, coastlines and Scottish traditions — without having to leave Canada. 🇨🇦

Lotto Max winning numbers for Tuesday, September 1 are out and there's a $15 million jackpot

You can check if you're a winner.

I went to Giant Tiger for the first time — These 6 surprising things sold me for good

It's not the prices 💰

Commander suggests U.S. war on 'Martians' as likely as an invasion of Canada

U.S. commander dismisses notion of invading Canada

'Lord of the Rings' stars raved about a Toronto Chinese restaurant hidden down a hallway

"You guys... it rips!"