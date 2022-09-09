Purdys Is Hiring Candy Makers & Chocolate Connoisseurs So You Can Work With Chocolate All Day
Perks of the jobs include "all you can eat chocolate while you are working." 👀🍫
Purdys Chocolatier is hiring for a bunch of jobs in Canada including candy makers, chocolate connoisseurs and more which means you can work with chocolate all day!
The positions are located in Vancouver, Toronto, Calgary, Edmonton, Victoria and elsewhere across Canada.
You can find a variety of jobs with Purdys depending on what you want to do.
So, you could work at retail stores across Canada and be a Chocolate Sales Connoisseur, in the office as an E-commerce Customer Support Representative, at the factory in Vancouver as a Candy Maker and so much more.
Some of the perks of working with the chocolatier include "all you can eat chocolate while you are working" and employee discounts on all products both in-store and online.
Here are six Purdys jobs you can apply for that will have you working with chocolate all day!
Candy Maker / Baker / Chef / Cook
Location: Vancouver
Who Should Apply: The Candy Maker is responsible for producing cream centers, caramels and other products that are transferred from the kitchen to be coated with chocolate.
To get the job, you need a minimum of two to three years of similar work experience in commercial food production, the availability to work a variety of shifts, previous experience operating machinery, the ability to follow recipes, and the completion of Food Safety Level 2, Sanitation, Allergen Control.
Chocolate Moulding Line Operator Back Up
Location: Vancouver
Who Should Apply: The duties of a Chocolate Moulding Line Operator include making chocolate blends and loading melters, removing and loading moulds and frames into machines, and adjusting the chocolate tempering process.
Job requirements are previous experience operating machinery and the ability to communicate effectively in spoken and written English.
Experience in the food industry is considered an asset.
Chocolate Sales Connoisseur
Location: Victoria, Toronto, Edmonton and Calgary
Who Should Apply: To get the job, you need to have the availability to work all types of shifts at a Purdys retail store. Previous retail experience is preferred but it's not a requirement.
Chocolate Sales Connoisseurs go through an "extensive" Chocolatier Training Program that teaches everything about chocolate from its origins to the production processes to which flavours are best.
Kitchen Assistant Back Up / Baker Assistant / Sous Chef
Location: Vancouver
Who Should Apply: Kitchen Assistants have to comply with company policies and procedures, do required quality checks, order ingredients needed for the kitchen and make recipes.
You need to be able to communicate in English, create accurate reports, enter data into the computer and work flexible hours to get the job.
Candy Maker Apprentice / Baker / Chef / Cook
Location: Vancouver
Who Should Apply: A Candy Maker Apprentice will learn the candy-making trade from Purdys Classified Candy Makers which involves making and cooing candies according to established recipes.
In the job, you have to comply with policies and procedures, do required quality checks, order ingredients for the kitchen and make candy centres.
The hiring requirements are a minimum of three years of work experience in commercial food production along with the ability to follow recipes, communicate in English, create accurate reports and enter data into the computer.
E-commerce Customer Support Representative
Location: Vancouver
Who Should Apply: E-commerce Customer Support Representatives assist customers over the phone, live chat or email, take orders, track orders, troubleshoot deliveries, respond to customer inquiries and perform data entry
To get the job, you need to be available Monday to Friday along with being able to work in a fast-paced environment, speak and write in English, use computers and type 40 words per minute.
Previous telephone customer service experience is an asset but not a requirement.