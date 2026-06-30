$87B Quebec plan aims for 77% of energy consumed in province by 2050 from renewables

Quebec aims for 77% of energy from renewables
Quebec aims for 77% of energy from renewables
Bernard Drainville, Quebec's minister of economy, innovation and energy, responds to the opposition during question period at the national assembly, Tuesday, May 26, 2026.
THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jacques Boissinot
Writer

The Quebec government says it wants 77 per cent of the energy consumed in the province by 2050 to come from renewables, up from the current 48 per cent. 

Energy Minister Bernard Drainville made the comments as he announced the province's 25-year resource management plan in Varennes, Que., northeast of Montreal.

Describing the goal as ambitious, Drainville says by 2050 Quebec's share of energy from fossil fuels will drop to 23 per cent from 52 per cent.

Getting there will require $87 billion of investment in such things as upgrades to hydroelectric power plants and in new wind, solar and bioenergy sources.

That money is mostly in addition to the $200 billion the province's hydro utility plans to spend by 2035 to increase its capacity and service reliability.

Officials said a small portion of the $87 billion announced today overlaps with Hydro-Québec's $200-billion plan, but they couldn't say exactly how much.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 30, 2026.

By Pierre Saint-Arnaud | Copyright 2026, The Canadian Press. All rights reserved.

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