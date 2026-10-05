‘It’s a cloud’: Sovereignty questions loom over Quebec firms as PQ leads the polls

Quebec businesses have sovereignty on the brain
Quebec businesses have sovereignty on the brain
Parti Québécois Leader Paul St-Pierre Plamondon waves to applauding supporters as he walks to a news conference with local candidates in Quebec City, Friday, Oct. 2, 2026. Quebecers are going to the polls for a provincial election on Oct. 5.
THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jacques Boissinot
Writer

Quebec's business community is taking notice as polls show the Parti Québécois seizing a firm lead with the provincial election in full swing.

PQ Leader Paul St-Pierre Plamondon has pledged to hold a referendum within his first mandate, though not before U.S. President Donald Trump leaves office.

Sébastien Lachaine, Quebec director at lobbying firm Sussex Strategy, says the uncertainty heralded by a referendum on the horizon amounts to a "cloud" over Quebec companies.

He says worries over the prospect of independence could dampen investment, discourage immigration and trigger a rise in interest rates on government bonds.

However, he also points out that the PQ platform promises to lower corporate tax rates, a boon for businesses in the province.

Millions of voters across Quebec are casting their ballots today.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 5, 2026.

By Christopher Reynolds | Copyright 2026, The Canadian Press. All rights reserved.

CanadaNews
  • The Canadian Press

    The Canadian Press is Canada's trusted news source and leader in providing real-time, bilingual multimedia stories across print, broadcast and digital platforms. From breaking regional, national and international stories to the biggest events in politics, business, entertainment and lifestyle, The Canadian Press is there when it matters, giving Canadians an authentic, unbiased source, driven by truth, accuracy and timeliness.

North America's most European city is a road trip from Toronto and it's magical in the fall

It's like spending an autumn day in France.

This Ontario spot is like a mini Cotswolds with cozy shops and autumn charm

You can enjoy a little British escape without leaving the province.

This Ontario small town is the Trail Capital of Canada and it's stunning in the fall

It's just an hour away from Toronto.

This tiny German village with autumn charm is one of the prettiest towns in Ontario

It's a beautiful spot for an autumn stroll.

Slugs gone, bugs gone, strawberries thriving as invasive lizards boom in B.C.

Invasive lizards scurry across Vancouver Island

Montreal-raised Juno-award-winning singer Sass Jordan dies at 65

Montreal rock icon Sass Jordan dies at 65

This $38 train from Toronto takes you to a beautiful riverside town with cozy European vibes

It's a dreamy spot for a weekend escape.

This park near Toronto has 2 dreamy waterfalls and a lookout over a sea of fall colours

It's a magical spot to visit this autumn.

I tested Kirkland food products against the brand-name versions — Here's how they compare

Here's what you can get better, for cheaper. 💸👇

Three dead, four injured after crash involving trucks on rural Saskatchewan road

One woman and two girls dead in Sask crash