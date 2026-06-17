Muslim cultural centre in Trois-Rivières, Que., vandalized overnight

Quebec Muslim centre vandalized overnight
Quebec Muslim centre vandalized overnight
Vandalism is shown at the Islamic cultural centre of Mauricie, in Trois-Rivières, Que., in this Wednesday, June 17, 2026 handout photo.
THE CANADIAN PRESS/Handout - Mohamed Toubal (Mandatory Credit)
Writer

Police are investigating after an Islamic culture centre northeast of Montreal was vandalized overnight.

Mohamed Toubal, president of Centre Culturel Islamique de la Mauricie, says people who showed up for morning prayers found rocks and smashed glass on the floor. 

Security camera footage Toubal shared with The Canadian Press shows someone with their face covered seemingly throwing objects at the centre around 1:45 a.m. 

Police in Trois-Rivières, Que., confirmed they opened an investigation into vandalism and mischief.

Toubal says the cultural centre and the local Muslim community have long been subject to threats and hateful comments online. 

A public statement from the cultural centre says the region's Muslim community will not react to the act of vandalism with fear and division and is instead calling for solidarity and unity.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 17, 2026.

Copyright 2026, The Canadian Press. All rights reserved.

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