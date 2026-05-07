Quebec psychiatrists group supports bill on forced hospitalizations for mentally ill

Quebec psychiatrists support forced treatment bill
The association of Quebec's psychiatrists says it supports a bill that would make it easier to forcibly hospitalize someone in a mental health crisis.
Existing law permits authorities to treat someone against their will only if their mental state poses a "grave and immediate danger" to themselves or others.
The bill would instead allow authorities to forcibly hospitalize people whose mental state presents a "situation where there is a danger" to themselves or others.
Claire Gamache, president of L’Association des médecins psychiatres du Québec, says the change is needed because many people experiencing mental illness are not aware of their condition, making clinical intervention difficult.
She told a legislature committee that intervening at an early stage with compassion and empathy can help patients accept that the treatment will improve their lives.
Health Minister Sonia Bélanger tabled the bill in March and hopes it can be adopted by the end of the legislative session in June.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 7, 2026.
By Thomas Laberge | Copyright 2026, The Canadian Press. All rights reserved.