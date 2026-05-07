Quebec psychiatrists support forced treatment bill

Quebec psychiatrists group supports bill on forced hospitalizations for mentally ill
Quebec psychiatrists support forced treatment bill
Quebec’s Health Minister, Sonia Bélanger, responds to the opposition during Question Time at the Quebec National Assembly on Wednesday 6 May 2026.
THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jacques Boissinot
Writer

The association of Quebec's psychiatrists says it supports a bill that would make it easier to forcibly hospitalize someone in a mental health crisis.

Existing law permits authorities to treat someone against their will only if their mental state poses a "grave and immediate danger" to themselves or others.

The bill would instead allow authorities to forcibly hospitalize people whose mental state presents a "situation where there is a danger" to themselves or others. 

Claire Gamache, president of L’Association des médecins psychiatres du Québec, says the change is needed because many people experiencing mental illness are not aware of their condition, making clinical intervention difficult. 

She told a legislature committee that intervening at an early stage with compassion and empathy can help patients accept that the treatment will improve their lives.

Health Minister Sonia Bélanger tabled the bill in March and hopes it can be adopted by the end of the legislative session in June.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 7, 2026.

By Thomas Laberge | Copyright 2026, The Canadian Press. All rights reserved.

CanadaNews
  • The Canadian Press

    The Canadian Press is Canada's trusted news source and leader in providing real-time, bilingual multimedia stories across print, broadcast and digital platforms. From breaking regional, national and international stories to the biggest events in politics, business, entertainment and lifestyle, The Canadian Press is there when it matters, giving Canadians an authentic, unbiased source, driven by truth, accuracy and timeliness.

Lotto Max winning numbers for Tuesday, May 5 are out and there's a $65 million jackpot

Check your tickets to see if you're a winner!

10 things I would never buy at Dollarama no matter how cheap they are

Learn from my mistakes 👎

Canadians think these grocery stores have the lowest prices so we compared costs of 9 basics

The price difference between the most and least expensive totals is $22! 🛒

Canada's 2026 census is happening now and you can be fined if you don't participate

Some census offences have fines up to $1,000.

Government says 3 Canadians isolating after hantavirus ship outbreak

CP NewsAlert: Government says 3 Canadians isolating at home after hantavirus ship outbreak

Surgery success for Tumbler Ridge shooting victim

Surgery to repair skull a success for Tumbler Ridge shooting victim Maya Gebala

This dreamy lake destination with silky shores and beach towns is Ontario's 'best' spot to live

It's home to "bright turquoise waters" and cozy villages.

I left Toronto and here are 7 reasons why it was the best decision ever

I'm not trying to hate, but...

I compared croissants from Costco, Walmart, and No Frills, and there's a clear winner

Get your croissants here! 🥐

Canadian Trump critic sues over U.S. bid to ID him

Canadian online critic of Trump sues U.S. Homeland Security for trying to unmask him