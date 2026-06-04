Quebec RCMP officer charged after allegedly organizing family member's illegal entry

Quebec RCMP officer charged with obstruction
Quebec RCMP officer charged with obstruction
An RCMP sign is shown in Montreal, March 7, 2024.
THE CANADIAN PRESS/Christinne Muschi
Writer

RCMP say a 36-year-old officer from Quebec is facing charges after allegedly taking part in organizing the entry of a family member into Canada in September 2024 through an unguarded path.

The federal police force says Aaron Baringue, from St-Jean-sur-Richelieu, Que., has been charged with breach of trust and obstruction and is scheduled to appear in court on July 20.

RCMP Cst. Marie-Pierre Guertin says Baringue allegedly drove to the United States while off-duty to pick up the family member.

He then allegedly drove the person to an unguarded path near St-Armand, Que., where the person entered Canada.

Guertin says Baringue informed his supervisor of the illegal entry of his family member the next day, after U.S. border officers reported the border crossing.

She said Baringue was arrested shortly afterwards and has been suspended ever since.

Guertin said the family member had previously been refused entry to Canada.

Baringue "drove to the United States and drove the family member to an unguarded path at the border, where the individual entered illegally into Canada," she said. That person has since been turned over to the Canada Border Services Agency.

The investigation into Baringue was led by RCMP’s Special Investigations Unit, with help from the CBSA and U.S. Customs and Border Protection.

"This was a very rigorous investigation," Guertin said, adding that the officer did not get any special treatment. "The RCMP treated this investigation like any other, when there are Criminal Code charges involved." 

Baringue had been working as a patrol officer with the Champlain Integrated Border Enforcement Team since 2019, and it was his only post with the force, Guertin said.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 4, 2026.

By Morgan Lowrie | Copyright 2026, The Canadian Press. All rights reserved.

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