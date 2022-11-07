Quick & Easy Recipes For When You Forgot The Gang Was Coming Over For Board Games
Become the ultimate game night host.
If you've ever forgotten to add an important event to your calendar, you know the stress that comes with last-minute prep.
Rather than spend a ton of money on takeout and waste all the groceries in your fridge, you can easily whip up some brag-worthy game-night eats — especially when you have appliances from Ninja Kitchen to help you out.
The Ninja 10-in-1 XL Pro Air Fry Oven is an easy way to make quick, family-sized meals. It has 10 times the power of a full-size convection oven and fits right on your kitchen counter.
When you're up to your elbows in prepping, the Ninja Foodi Power Mixer System is a kitchen lifesaver. This two-in-one device comes with a single powerbase that lets you switch between an immersion blender and a hand mixer. Go from blending up soups, drinks, dips and more to mixing a batch of your favourite baked goodies in no time.
If you want an appliance that can pretty much do it all, there's the Ninja Speedi Rapid Cooker & Air Fryer. With it, you can easily cook a complete meal for up to four people in less than 15 minutes. Plus, with its 10-in-1 functionality, you can air fry, steam, sauté and so much more all in the same pot.
So grab an apron because these five mouth-watering recipes will take any night of Scrabble to the next level.
Buffalo Chicken Wings With Homemade Ranch
There’s no need to let the grumble of hungry stomachs distract you from winning the game when you can easily make iconic munchies right at home. When cooked in the Ninja 10-in-1 XL Pro Air Fry Oven, these wings come out crispy on the outside and juicy on the inside.
Ingredients
Wings
- Two pounds of chicken wings
- Salt and pepper
- Two tablespoons cornstarch
- One cup buffalo sauce
- Two tablespoons butter
- One teaspoon cayenne pepper
- One egg
- One cup olive oil
- One tablespoon apple cider vinegar
- ½ teaspoon garlic powder
- ½ teaspoon onion powder
- ¼ teaspoon dried dill
- ⅛ teaspoon fresh cracked black pepper
- Fresh herbs like chives, parsley, dill
Method
- Pat the wings dry. Add them to a large mixing bowl and season well with salt and pepper. Add the cornstarch, making sure the wings are well coated. Place in the Foodi Air Fry OvenXL Pro Air on the air-fry setting at 400 F for 20 minutes.
- Meanwhile, in a saucepan, combine the buffalo sauce, butter and cayenne pepper. Bring to a boil and simmer for five minutes.
- To make the ranch, add one egg to a large jar and slowly drizzle in one cup of olive oil while using the Foodi Power Mixer System with the immersion blender attachment. Add one tablespoon of vinegar and continue to emulsify. Once you've created a mayonnaise, add the dry spices and fresh herbs.
- Once cooked, add the wings to a mixing bowl and pour over the buffalo sauce mixture. Use tongs to make sure the wings are well coated in the sauce. Serve with homemade ranch, celery and carrots.
Roasted Butternut Squash Soup
If you want to impress your pals with your chef skills, this butternut squash soup is a delicious and cozy dish to whip up for your guests. Pro tip: Make a whole bunch because this super-filling recipe is even better as leftovers.
Ingredients
- One large butternut squash about (2.5-3 pounds), halved vertically, seeds removed
- One large white onion, halved through its root
- Four tablespoons olive oil (and more for serving)
- One Granny Smith apple, quartered
- Two garlic cloves, smashed, skin removed
- Three sprigs of sage
- One tablespoon brown sugar
- ¼ teaspoon ground ginger
- ¼ teaspoon nutmeg
- Four cups vegetable broth
- One 400-millilitre can low-fat coconut milk
- Salt and pepper
- Baguette, sliced into quarter-inch pieces diagonally
- Two tablespoons pumpkin seeds
Method
- Preheat the Foodi Air Fry Oven to 425 F on the whole-roast setting. Drizzle squash and onion with two tablespoons olive oil, a good pinch of salt and freshly ground black pepper. Place both the squash and onion halves face down on the tray and roast for 30 minutes.
- Remove from the oven and let rest. Once cool, peel the squash and discard the skin. Then transfer the squash and onion into a large pot with the remaining two tablespoons of olive oil. Add the Granny Smith apple, garlic, brown sugar, ground ginger, nutmeg and sage.
- On medium heat, give everything a good mix and let cook together for five minutes. Add four cups of vegetable broth. Bring to a boil and simmer for 15 minutes.
- Meanwhile, place the baguette pieces in the same roasting tray, allowing them to soak up all the juices from the squash and onion. To the same tray, add pumpkin seeds and broil for five minutes. These will be your toppings.
- Back to the soup pot, turn off the heat, and remove the sage.
- Using the Foodi Power Mixer System with the immersion blender attachment, purée the soup until smooth and add coconut milk, stirring to incorporate until incorporated.
- Serve topped with pumpkin seeds, a drizzle of olive oil, a couple of cranks of freshly ground pepper and baguette slices.
Air-Fried Veggie Spring Rolls With Peanut Butter Sauce
This recipe is great if you're looking to experiment with new flavours and find unique ways to add more veggie dishes to your menu. The sauce is a mouthwatering mix of sweet, sour and spicy, complementing this classic finger food perfectly for game night.
Ingredients
Spring Rolls
- Half a head of red cabbage, thinly sliced
- Two grated carrots
- Eight cremini mushrooms, thinly sliced
- Three garlic cloves, thinly sliced
- Three spring onions, thinly sliced
- One tablespoon sriracha
- Two tablespoons soy sauce
- Pinch of salt
- Eight spring roll papers
- ½ cup peanut putter
- Two garlic cloves
- 2-inch piece of ginger
- One tablespoon soy sauce
- One tablespoon sriracha
- Juice of half a lemon
- Water to dilute
Method
- To make the filling, put the Ninja Speedi on the rapid-cooking setting and steam the cabbage, carrots, mushrooms, garlic and spring onions with a pinch of salt for 40 minutes. Once cooked, add the sriracha and soy sauce.
- Soak spring roll papers in water for 15 seconds. Set down on a cutting board, add about two tablespoons of filling per paper and roll like a burrito, tucking in the sides as you go. You should be able to make between six and eight rolls depending on how much filling you add.
- Set the Ninja Speedi on the air fry option and cook for 10 minutes at 350 F.
- In the meantime, add peanut butter, garlic, ginger, soy sauce, lemon juice and sriracha to a large jar and blend with the Ninja Power Mixer immersion blender until smooth, adding water by the tablespoon as needed to get things moving.
Apple Butter
Packed with all the fall flavours, this sweet spread pairs well with olives, nuts, meats, cheeses, crackers and, of course, fruit (both fresh and dried).
If you’ve got a whole bunch of apples to deal with (everyone overdoes it at the u-pick farm, after all), you can make this super-simple apple butter to add to your game-night nibble board.
Ingredients
- Four pounds of apples, quartered, core removed
- Juice of one orange
- ⅔ cup brown sugar
- One teaspoon ground cinnamon
- One teaspoon ground ginger
- ¼ teaspoon ground nutmeg
- ¼ teaspoon ground cloves
- Pinch of salt
Method
- Add all the ingredients to a large mixing bowl and combine until apples are well coated in the mixture.
- Put the Ninja Speedi on the rapid cooking option and adjust it to the steam setting. Add the apples to the Speedi and steam for 45 minutes.
- When finished, remove bowl from Ninja Speedi, take the Foodi Power Mixer System with the immersion blender attachment and blend the apples until smooth.
- Steam the apple purée for another 10 minutes. Remove from bowl and put the smooth apple butter in a jar.
- Serve with fresh bread or on a fall charcuterie board.
Pumpkin Pie With Graham Cracker Crust
This impressive pie may look complicated, but it's actually super easy to make (and you probably have all the ingredients hanging around from last fall already).
The graham crackers offer a fun twist on the usual flaky pastry. But if you want something more traditional, you can easily hit up your nearest grocery store, grab a frozen crust and follow the packet instructions.
Ingredients
Crust
- Two cups graham-cracker crumbs
- One tablespoon cinnamon
- One stick (½ cup) of butter, melted
- One cup ground brown sugar
- One teaspoon ground ginger
- One teaspoon ground cinnamon
- One teaspoon ground nutmeg
- One teaspoon ground cloves
- Pinch of salt
- Three eggs
- One 400-millilitre can pumpkin purée
- One cup condensed milk
- One cup fresh cranberries
- ½ cup brown sugar
- ½ cup water
Method
- Set the Foodi Air Fry Oven to bake at 350 F. In a mixing bowl, combine graham cracker crumbs, cinnamon and butter. Press the mix into a pie pan and bake for eight minutes. Let cool.
- In a separate bowl, add brown sugar, ground ginger, ground cinnamon, ground nutmeg, ground cloves, salt and mix well. Add eggs, pumpkin purée and condensed milk. Using the Foodi Power Mixer System with the hand mixer attachment, mix on medium speed until everything is properly incorporated. Pour the filling into the crust and bake for 40 minutes. Let cool in the fridge for about one hour.
- To a small pot, add one cup cranberries, ½ cup brown sugar, ½ cup water and bring to a boil. Let simmer for 10 minutes then cool completely. Place decoratively on your cooled pie.
With resto-worthy dishes like these, not only will you save some cash, but your guests' minds (and taste buds) will be too blown to realize you completely forgot they were coming over.
When you’ve got Ninja Kitchen's appliances on hand, thinking outside the box, making delicious food and saving hours of preparation is as easy as pie.
