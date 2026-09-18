B.C. Conservatives in chaos, three more MLAs out, as Eby says no decision on election
British Columbia Premier David Eby said Friday he had made no decision on a possible early election, as the dwindling ranks of the rival B.C. Conservative Party descended into chaos, with the loss of three more members.
Eby had been asked about an early provincial vote at the Union of B.C. Municipalities convention in Vancouver.
“We haven’t made any decisions yet,” he told the outgoing president of the union Cori Ramsay.
But he said he didn’t think it was “ever wrong to ask British Columbians about which direction we should go,” while later telling reporters “I don’t have any announcement about an election today."
Local government officials have asked Eby not to call a provincial vote during the municipal election campaign period that starts on Saturday, ahead of voting on Oct. 17.
The premier said he would take the wishes of local leaders “under advisement.”
The municipal leaders passed an emergency resolution on the last day of their convention calling on the provincial government not to trigger an early vote “to preserve the integrity of the municipal election process.”
Eby said he was aware of the resolution passed on the floor and he understood “the anxiety of candidates in the room.”
“The issues faced by local governments are crucial for the future of the province. It's important that they have the attention that they need, and I understand why local leaders would be concerned about overlapping elections.”
He said the government would consider the resolution, like it does all resolutions that come forward from local governments.
There has been rampant speculation that an early election call by Eby is imminent, with the Conservative ranks in disarray.
There were three more losses for the official Opposition caucus on Friday, bringing to 12 the number of legislators who have exited the party's ranks under the leadership of Kerry-Lynne Findlay.
The office of the clerk of the legislature said former Conservative leader John Rustad and former interim leader Trevor Halford were no longer part of the Conservative caucus, the office having received notice from the party's interim house leader, Heather Maahs.
Maahs declined to comment.
The office of the clerk earlier Friday confirmed that Claire Rattée, the legislator for Skeena who penned a 1,000-word critique of Findlay this week, was also out.
Rattée issued another scathing statement on Friday accusing Findlay of trying to "oust members of her own caucus" and saying she must resign immediately.
"That she is attempting to remove B.C. Conservative incumbent MLAs on the eve of a potential snap election is yet another example of her demonstrating poor judgment that doesn't befit someone attempting to become premier," Rattée said.
Rattée said Findlay was driving key members of her team "into situations that will undoubtedly split votes and give more seats to the NDP."
She disputed whether Findlay had the authority to have her removed from the party.
Findlay said Thursday that she wasn't leaving the helm.
Of the 12 who have left the Conservative caucus since August, seven have said they plan to sit in the legislature as a new party that will have Peter Milobar as its interim leader.
Milobar and Mike Bernier, the leader of the fledgling CentreBC party, planned to hold a news conference in Vancouver later Friday.
The B.C. Conservative caucus numbered 44 after the 2024 election but it has now shrunk to 25.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 18, 2026.
By Wolfgang Depner | Copyright 2026, The Canadian Press. All rights reserved.