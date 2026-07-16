RCMP investigating protest that resulted in N.S. premier's windshield being smashed

RCMP investigating protest of N.S. premier
RCMP investigating protest of N.S. premier
Nova Scotia Premier Tim Houston looks on at Province House following the speech from the throne in Halifax on Friday, Feb. 14, 2025.
THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darren Calabrese
Writer

Nova Scotia RCMP are investigating a protest in Wolfville, N.S., that resulted in the premier’s vehicle’s windshield being smashed. 

Police say they responded Wednesday after protesters blocked Premier Tim Houston and his staff’s vehicles from leaving a speaking event at Acadia University in the Annapolis Valley.

Mounties say a person climbed onto a vehicle and smashed the windshield while the premier and his staff were inside.

No injuries were reported.

Police say they arrested one man who was later released without charges, and they say that man was not involved in damaging the premier’s vehicle or in blocking him from leaving the area. 

RCMP are looking to identify the people involved involved in blocking the premier's departure or causing damage to the vehicle. 

This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 16, 2026. 

Copyright 2026, The Canadian Press. All rights reserved.

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