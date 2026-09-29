RCMP investigating after pedestrian hit and killed by train in Hope, B.C.
Police are investigating after a man was hit by a train in Hope, B.C., and died.
RCMP say the fatal collision occurred Saturday on the railway tracks beneath the Water Avenue overpass, where a pedestrian was struck by a train.
Police say officers attended the scene and found the man had died from his injuries.
The train remained on scene while investigators examined the circumstances surrounding the collision.
Police say the man had been walking along the railway tracks before the crash, and the investigation is ongoing with help from the BC Coroners Service and CN Railway.
The recent collision also prompted police to send out safety warnings, asking the public to stay cautious and avoid using headphones or mobile devices when near railway tracks.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 29, 2026.
Copyright 2026, The Canadian Press. All rights reserved.