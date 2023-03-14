Reddit Is Down & The Issues Are Being Reported Worldwide
People are taking their frustrations out on Twitter.
Reddit experienced a major outage affecting its website and app on Tuesday.
Many people saw an error message come up when trying to load Reddit and the company addressed the issue online Tuesday afternoon.
“Reddit is currently offline. We're working to identify the issue,” the company wrote on Twitter, before posting a follow-up tweet saying they have identified an "internal systems issue" and are working on fixing it.
The outage is impacting a lot of Reddit users, with over 50,000 people reporting it via Downdector as of 5 p.m. ET.
Many people took to Twitter to take out their frustration over the outage and others shared some funny memes while they waited for Reddit to be accessible again.
One person tweeted they were coming to Twitter to check if Reddit was down.
It looks like others had the same idea.
Another person posted a pic with the caption "y'all here cause of reddit too huh?'
One Twitter said they tried to check Reddit to see if "reddit is down."
Another person tweeted images of a sad looking Wagner Moura as Pablo Escobar in the show Narcos.
Others saw Reddit's tweet about the outage and decided to leave some hilarious comments there.
One person pointed out that with Reddit being down, they actually have to focus on their work.
Others turned to prayer to help resolve the issue.
One person seemingly needs Reddit to come back so it can help them resolve their problems.
It's unclear how long the outage will last.
This article's cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.