Michigan Republican candidate breaks with Trump over tariffs on Canada

Republican breaks with Trump over Canada tariffs
Republican breaks with Trump over Canada tariffs
Republican Senate candidate Mike Rogers speaks at the Republican convention Thursday, Sept. 10, 2026, in Dallas. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin)
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Michigan Republican Senate candidate Mike Rogers has broken with U.S. President Donald Trump over his trade war with Canada.

In a campaign ad posted on social media today, Rogers says people in Michigan "know that Canada is not our enemy" and calls for an end to the "tariff war."

While Rogers doesn't mention Trump's name in the ad, it marks a change in tone for the former congressman, who previously said tariffs are necessary.

The president's trade war with Canada has become a ballot issue in the close race between Rogers and Democrat candidate Abdul El-Sayed.

The race could prove critical to determining which party controls the Senate after the midterm elections next month.

When asked about the ad today, Trump said he saw it as Rogers saying Canada should make a deal.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 7, 2026.

By Kelly Geraldine Malone | Copyright 2026, The Canadian Press. All rights reserved.

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