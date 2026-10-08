Michigan Republican faces pressure during heated debate on Trump's Canada tariffs
Michigan Senate candidate Mike Rogers faced pressure over U.S. President Donald Trump's trade war with Canada during a heated debate tonight.
Rogers was asked about his changing stance on tariffs targeting Canada — noting his advertisement released Wednesday that went against a previous stance supporting the duties.
Rogers responded that he talked with the White House this week urging the Trump administration to get a deal with Canada done.
Rogers is facing off against Democrat candidate Abdul El-Sayed in one of the most-followed Senate races ahead of the November midterm elections.
El-Sayed, when asked about a similar situation with Canada, said that Trump's tariff regime is chaotic and is costing Michiganders money.
But El-Sayed didn't fully rule out tariffs, saying they make sense when they are used alongside an industrial policy.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 8, 2026.
— By Kelly Geraldine Malone in Washington
Copyright 2026, The Canadian Press. All rights reserved.