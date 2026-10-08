Michigan Republican faces pressure during heated debate on Trump's Canada tariffs

Michigan Republican faces heat for Canada tariffs
Michigan Republican faces heat for Canada tariffs
Republican nominee for U.S. Senate Mike Rogers, right, responds to Democratic nominee for U.S. Senate Abdul El-Sayed, during a televised debate at WOOD-TV, on Thursday, Oct. 8, 2026, in Grand Rapids, Mich. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya, Pool)
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Michigan Senate candidate Mike Rogers faced pressure over U.S. President Donald Trump's trade war with Canada during a heated debate tonight.

Rogers was asked about his changing stance on tariffs targeting Canada — noting his advertisement released Wednesday that went against a previous stance supporting the duties.

Rogers responded that he talked with the White House this week urging the Trump administration to get a deal with Canada done.

Rogers is facing off against Democrat candidate Abdul El-Sayed in one of the most-followed Senate races ahead of the November midterm elections.

El-Sayed, when asked about a similar situation with Canada, said that Trump's tariff regime is chaotic and is costing Michiganders money.

But El-Sayed didn't fully rule out tariffs, saying they make sense when they are used alongside an industrial policy.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 8, 2026. 

— By Kelly Geraldine Malone in Washington

Copyright 2026, The Canadian Press. All rights reserved.

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