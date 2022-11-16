This Natural Hot Spring In Utah Has Stunning Desert Views & Relaxing Outdoor Bathtubs
Time for some self care! 🧖
Tucked in the sprawling Utahan desert is the Mystic Hot Springs, where you can soak in outdoor bathtubs and stare at the striking views of the arid surroundings.
The magical property in Monroe, UT supplies fresh mineral water to its two massive pools and six cast iron tubs, etched into the side of ruddy orange rock formations.
It only costs $25 for the most unique two-hour dip in the steamy waters that are sure to soothe you, no matter if it's a clear spring day trip or a snow-filled winter excursion.
You have free reign over which water basin you'd like to sink in during your time there. However, you won't have it all to yourself as other parties will be there at the same time, but there is plenty of space for optimal soaking.
One good option is a pool with an impressive towering arch formed naturally in sediment. Water rolls off of this arch, creating a tiny waterfall.
Visitors can enjoy standing underneath and feeling the refreshing mineral-filled liquid rain down.
The waters may appear ruddy due to the naturally occurring minerals. However, the website states the 99-110° reservoirs are cleaned regularly.
If you’re planning for a longer stay, there are multiple onsite lodging options ranging from $25 campsites to $100 revamped "hippie" bus cabins.
Mystic Hot Springs
Price: $25
Address: 475 E 100 N Monroe, UT 84754
Why You Need To Go: These hot springs have outdoor hot tubs to soak in!
This article has been updated since it was originally published on April 15, 2020.