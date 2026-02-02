Canadians are decluttering for a cause this February—here's why it’s worth it
You'll help support food banks, shelters and emergency relief efforts at the same time.
By the time February rolls around, winter can feel never-ending — and so can the clutter in your home. The closet you avoid opening. The pile of things you swore you'd sort "next weekend." The kitchen drawer full of gadgets you haven’t touched in years.
If you've been feeling that itch for a reset, you're not alone.
This month, The Salvation Army Thrift Store is inviting Canadians to take part in its national Clutter Free February campaign by donating new and gently used clothing and household goods.
The idea is simple: clear out what you're not using and let it do some good instead.
Decluttering isn't just about making your home look better. When your home feels lighter, your mind often does too—and taking the time to clear your space can play a huge role in improving your overall well-being during the long, dark stretch of winter.
And the impact goes far beyond your own home.
Donations are accepted seven days a week at Donor Welcome Centres across more than 95 The Salvation Army Thrift Store locations nationwide, making it easy to fit into your routine.
Refresh. Recycle. Restyle.Courtesy of The Salvation Army Thrift Store
You can donate clothing and footwear for all ages, books and media, small household electronics like coffee makers, blenders, kettles, irons, lamps and fans, as well as kitchen items such as pots, pans, bowls, utensils, cookware, baskets, tools and storage containers.
Proceeds from donated items help fund The Salvation Army's essential programs and services across Canada, including food banks, shelters, rehabilitation programs and emergency relief efforts. It's a simple way to turn items you no longer need into meaningful support for people in your community.
Donating makes a positive impact on the environment as well. By giving pre-loved items a second chance, you help extend the lifespan of usable goods, keeping them out of landfills and reducing overall waste — a small action that adds up to a big difference.
There's also a little thank-you in it for you. Donors receive a 20% off coupon for their next purchase, making it easy to pop back into the store and browse. With thousands of affordable, unique items added to the shelves daily, it becomes a full-circle moment that benefits your space, your budget and the planet.
Clutter Free February runs all month long, but donations are welcome year-round. If you've been waiting for a sign to finally deal with that closet or cupboard, this might be it: low effort, real impact, and a reset you'll actually feel.