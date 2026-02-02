Advertisement Content

Canadians are decluttering for a cause this February—here's why it’s worth it

You'll help support food banks, shelters and emergency relief efforts at the same time.

Donating at Salvation Army Thrift Store

Decluttering for a cause

Courtesy of The Salvation Army Thrift Store
Sponsored Content Contributing Writer

By the time February rolls around, winter can feel never-ending — and so can the clutter in your home. The closet you avoid opening. The pile of things you swore you'd sort "next weekend." The kitchen drawer full of gadgets you haven’t touched in years.

If you've been feeling that itch for a reset, you're not alone.

This month, The Salvation Army Thrift Store is inviting Canadians to take part in its national Clutter Free February campaign by donating new and gently used clothing and household goods.

The idea is simple: clear out what you're not using and let it do some good instead.

Decluttering isn't just about making your home look better. When your home feels lighter, your mind often does too—and taking the time to clear your space can play a huge role in improving your overall well-being during the long, dark stretch of winter.

And the impact goes far beyond your own home.

Donations are accepted seven days a week at Donor Welcome Centres across more than 95 The Salvation Army Thrift Store locations nationwide, making it easy to fit into your routine.

Shopping thrift store bag Refresh. Recycle. Restyle.Courtesy of The Salvation Army Thrift Store

You can donate clothing and footwear for all ages, books and media, small household electronics like coffee makers, blenders, kettles, irons, lamps and fans, as well as kitchen items such as pots, pans, bowls, utensils, cookware, baskets, tools and storage containers.

Proceeds from donated items help fund The Salvation Army's essential programs and services across Canada, including food banks, shelters, rehabilitation programs and emergency relief efforts. It's a simple way to turn items you no longer need into meaningful support for people in your community.

Donating makes a positive impact on the environment as well. By giving pre-loved items a second chance, you help extend the lifespan of usable goods, keeping them out of landfills and reducing overall waste — a small action that adds up to a big difference.

There's also a little thank-you in it for you. Donors receive a 20% off coupon for their next purchase, making it easy to pop back into the store and browse. With thousands of affordable, unique items added to the shelves daily, it becomes a full-circle moment that benefits your space, your budget and the planet.

Clutter Free February runs all month long, but donations are welcome year-round. If you've been waiting for a sign to finally deal with that closet or cupboard, this might be it: low effort, real impact, and a reset you'll actually feel.

LifestyleCanada
Advertisement Content

You can get your home fresh and cozy for fall in just 2 hours with this clean start challenge

Because a deep clean doesn't have to take all day.

Here's when Canadians say it's 'acceptable' to decorate for Christmas and it may surprise you

Is October too early? 👀

13 Black Friday sales in Canada that get you free products and items for up to 75% off

Costco, Amazon, Best Buy, Walmart and more retailers have big discounts. 🤑

Canada's 'best freshwater beach' is in Ontario and it has over 10 km of white sand shores

It's known as "The Daytona of the North."

This Ontario town with turquoise lakes is one of North America's 10 'most peaceful' spots

It's a little slice of paradise.

This Ontario town feels like a coastal escape with white sand beaches and quaint streets

It's like a mini trip to the Hamptons.

This breathtaking Ontario island with silky beaches is where locals are vacationing in 2026

You'll want to add this spot to your bucket list!

You're not a true Ontarian unless you've been to at least 5 of these 12 natural wonders

How many of these have you crossed off your Ontario bucket list?

This Lotto Max winner took a while to check his ticket and didn't realize he won $15 million

"I couldn't quite believe it and had to scan again."

This quaint little town with cozy cafes and turquoise water is the 'best' day trip from Toronto

Start your car!