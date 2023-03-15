You Can Live & Eat For Free In A California Hostel Working 25 Hour Weeks Without A Degree
It almost like a paid vacation to a tropical paradise! 🌴
If you love to travel and are looking for an opportunity that will support your nomadic lifestyle, there's a hostel in California that will let you stay there and eat for free. You just need to be 18 years or older, a solo traveler and work part-time as a content creator.
The organization providing this opportunity is called Worldpackers, and the job posting is listed in San Diego. Although there is no pay, you won't have to worry about any monthly bills to keep a roof over your head in, undoubtedly, one of the priciest states in the U.S.
Not to mention, there are tons of benefits.
First, you get three days off — hello, four-day work weeks! Also, it's only 25 hours a week, so it's not a grueling 9-5 for no paycheck.
You get free breakfast, laundry, tours, and even certain admission to different parties and events. Since you're only getting breakfast, they also have a kitchen for use to make your lunch and dinner meals a bit cheaper, so you avoid going out every day.
the US is not known to be the most budget friendly place to backpack around, especially California but it is possible to explore this beautiful state on a budget by doing work exchanges | 🎥: @baomalala #worldpackers #solotraveller #budgettravel #workexchange #sunsetcliffs #sandiegolife #travellife #traveltiktok #sandiegobudget #sandiegofood #travelhack #worldpackers #travelaestheticvideos #solotraveller #backpacking #solotravel #travelbucketlist #traveltips #wanderlust #travelblogger
The hostel also has excursion and nightclub discounts, as well as joining in on their pub crawls, so you definitely will have plenty to do besides work.
However, it might not even feel like you're working because the content you need to create is essentially the daily life at the hostel and sharing your experience.
Part of the 25 hours is working the reception and also planning fun social activities for you and your roommates. You will have to share a room with others, which just might lead to the ultimate bonding experience.
The position does not include travel accommodations to San Diego, travel insurance, internal transportation and visas.
When you're getting four weeks free, nearly all expenses paid and you're publishing what you're most likely already taking pictures and videos of...it doesn't seem like it's a bad gig.
Before you get going, check out our Responsible Travel Guide so you can be informed, be safe, be smart, and most of all, be respectful on your adventure.