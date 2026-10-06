Saskatchewan teen facing terrorism charges over alleged 764-connected activity: RCMP

Saskatchewan teen facing terrorism charges
Saskatchewan teen facing terrorism charges
An RCMP collar tab pin is seen in Edmonton, Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2025.
THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jason Franson
Writer

RCMP say they have charged a Saskatchewan teen for allegedly posting videos as a member of the terrorist group called 764.

Police say the 18-year-old from Yorkton was arrested on Sept. 24 after investigators in Alberta received a report of "concerning online activity." 

Mounties say they began investigating a user of a Telegram account who allegedly used the messaging app to post a series of videos as a 764 member.

The group 764 was listed as a terrorist entity in December 2025, and RCMP describe it as a transnational network of online predators who coerce youth to participate in violent acts. 

RCMP say the 18-year-old has been charged with participating in activity of a terrorist group, facilitating terrorist activity and commission of an offence for a terrorist group.

The accused cannot be named under the Youth Criminal Justice Act because the alleged offences were committed while the teen was under the age of 18. 

Last week, RCMP announced that a 17-year-old from Lethbridge, Alta., was charged with terrorism-related offences, as well as child sexual abuse and animal cruelty. The teen is also believed to be affiliated with 764. 

"Elements of the 764 network are known to have extreme ideological views and are "victimizing children through desensitizing and radicalizing them to violence," RCMP said in a news release Tuesday.

"(They) coerce youth to participate in acts involving child sexual abuse and exploitation, self-harm and the torture of animals."

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 6, 2026. 

Copyright 2026, The Canadian Press. All rights reserved.

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