This Small Town On Washington's Kitsap Peninsula Is The Region's 'Little Norway'
The colorful houses and Norwegian bakeries make for the perfect day trip.
The small town of Poulsbo along Liberty Bay on Washington's Kitsap Peninsula will make you feel like you're in Europe without leaving the Evergreen State.
Just a short ferry ride and drive away from Seattle and its suburbs, Poulsbo's Nordic vibe and history make it the perfect alternative to Leavenworth, a small “Bavarian” town in Washington state’s Cascade Mountains which frequently topped pandemic-era listicles for “best domestic destinations that feel like Europe.”
While Leavenworth does resemble the likes of Füssen or Garmisch-Partenkirchen, it can feel a bit too kitschy and Disneyland-esque, even if you’ve never been to Germany. This is because, according to NPR, it doesn’t actually share any historical connections to Bavaria — beyond maybe a few of the residents’ great-great-great-great-great grandparents having European origins.
Meanwhile, Poulsbo was actually predominantly settled by Norwegians in the late 1800s, according to History Link. A treaty with the local Suquamish Tribe paved the way for logging, fishing, and farming, industries popular in Norway and other Scandinavian countries to thrive in the town, while the central location gave way to the town’s growth.
Now, the formally isolated town has a booming community, and its population and popularity among visitors from all around the state have increased tenfold. However, you’ll still enjoy that feeling of being transported to Europe thanks to the well-maintained Old World architecture and building facades in the town center.
The structures aren’t strictly Norwegian or even Scandinavian, but they feature bright colors and European-style windows and decor that are definitely a world away from Seattle’s West Coast city look, and definitely from the sprawling suburbia that is present in most of the Kitsap Penisula.
The Norwegian language is also still present on most signage throughout the town. You’ll frequently be greeted with "Velkommen" posted on a store’s entrance, and street signs often say "Vei" instead of "Street" or "Road." Most give a nod to the city’s roots with names like Queen Sonja Vei and Fjord Drive.
Businesses like Sluys' Poulsbo Bakery have maintained an authentic Scandinavian feel. Originally called the Star Bakery and purchased by the Sluys family in 1966 (who still retain ownership), the shop is known for selling authentic, tastes-like-Norway lefse (a Norwegian potato flatbread that can be filled with savory or sweet fillings), Danish pastries, and cinnamon roll-like pastries called Viking Cups.
Everything is made from scratch, and many products come from original recipes, including their popular Poulsbo Bread.
Once you’ve had your fill of sweets, make a stop at the Maritime Museum, which features interactive exhibits on the town’s fishing and maritime history. Additionally, the Heritage Museum has ongoing exhibits on Kitsap farming, school history, and the Nordic founding of the city. Entrance to both is free.
Before you leave town — whether you're there for the day or have booked a unique overnight stay — make sure to stop at the Marina Market, a small grocery and general store specializing in European goods.
Grab some lakrisbåter (licorice boats) from Trondheim, Norway, or Norwegian crispbread for your drive or ferry ride home, and enjoy fun offers like Swedish fishballs and potato dumplings. You can even shop online for a variety of Scandinavian goodies once you get home if you're still dreaming of your visit.
If you get hooked on the pre-settler history of the area, make sure to visit nearby Suquamish, the home of the Suquamish Museum and the gravesite of Chief Sealth, after whom Seattle is named.The tribe called the area where Poulsbo sits today Tcutcu Lats, which means "maple grove," according to History Link.