Shakira Could Face 8 Years In Spanish Prison & Her Tax Fraud Trial Is Going To Be Huge
The "whenever" and "wherever" are keys to the case.
Shakira will go to trial for alleged tax fraud in Spain, and prosecutors say they want to put the singer behind bars for eight years if she's found guilty.
The whole thing revolves around whether or not Shakira was living in Spain and simply not paying taxes for two years, although she's denied ever calling the country home.
The "Hips Don't Lie" singer is accused of not paying €14.5 million in taxes to the Spanish government between 2012 and 2014 while allegedly living in the country, reported Reuters. That's the equivalent of US $15 million or approximately CA $19 million today.
Shakira faces six charges in total, and prosecutors say she should spend eight years and two months in prison if convicted, reported The Associated Press. They're also calling for her to face a €23-million fine.
The Colombian-born singer, 45, has denied ever living in Spain and refused to settle the case earlier this week. She has instead decided to let it go to trial.
Her reps told Billboard in a statement that she "trusts her innocence and chooses to leave the issue in the hands of the law." They also say that she's sent the amount she owes to the Spanish Tax Agency and has no pending tax debts.
A document from the prosecutor's office obtained by Reuters claims that Shakira was an ordinary citizen in Spain between 2012 and 2014.
The document also alleges that she bought a home in Barcelona in 2012 and lived there with her partner and her son, who was born there in 2013.
The case comes one month after Shakira separated from Barcelona soccer star Gerard Pique. The two were together for 11 years and have two children together.
No trial date has been set at this point, but music fans will definitely have their eye on it when it happens.